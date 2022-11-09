Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout
Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
wtva.com
One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
wtva.com
Three people hurt in Friday morning shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Police Department is looking into an early Friday morning shooting that left three people hurt. It happened at Yo' Bar on Bluecutt Road at 12:55 a.m. Captain Rick Jones said the shooting started as an argument in the parking lot of the bar. He...
wtva.com
Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
wcbi.com
Shooting at Yo Bar leaves one victim in critical condition, injures two others
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate an early morning shooting where it is believed more than 60 shots were fired and three people were injured. The shootout happened outside of Yo Bar on Bluecutt Road at about 12:40 a.m. Officers arrived at a chaotic scene where...
wtva.com
Tupelo capital murder suspect denied bond after capture
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured Tupelo capital murder suspect Nijel Hall on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Tupelo Police Department, marshals made the arrest in West Point. Tupelo Police sought the 24-year-old for the deadly shooting of Raybric Mims, 21, on April 8. Hall’s being held in jail...
wtva.com
One killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
Neshoba Democrat
DUI wreck on 16 results in 1 death
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck on Highway 16 west last week, the authorities said. The woman, Tyjaylan K. Harrison, 20, 7272 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 31 accident. Jail records show...
wtva.com
Lowndes County deputies arrest 19 people during a countywide drug bust
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- Lowndes County deputies make 19 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33 felony charges...
wtva.com
No injuries in Fulton house fire
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
wtva.com
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
Area briefs include a Bulldog Saturday in Starkville, plans for distribution center in Lavonia
The Georgia Bulldogs have a weekend road game: the top-ranked Dogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday in Starkville Mississippi. There is a 7 o’clock kickoff for the game that will be televised on ESPN. There is no word yet on how many jobs it might create, but...
wtva.com
Murder trial dismissed in Louisville after eyewitness admits to lying
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The district attorney dismissed charges against two murder suspects in Louisville. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were on trial for the murders of Sam Jones and Roman Mosely. The two men were shot to death in Louisville in May 2021. District Attorney Doug Evans said the...
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
wtva.com
Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
Commercial Dispatch
19 arrested in Lowndes drug roundup
A 5-year-old girl passed by the open door of a dilapidated mobile home with an up-to-date camera system on the outside as law enforcement filled the lawn and porch. The adults inside were arrested moments later after officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the house. Early Wednesday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office...
Commercial Dispatch
City makes offer to hire new police chief
Columbus City Council made an offer to one of the finalists for police chief during an executive session meeting Thursday morning, but no further details have been released. The council held a roughly 50-minute executive session before the regularly scheduled work session to discuss the three finalists for the position. Mayor Keith Gaskin announced afterward the council did agree on a candidate, but that his name would not be released until negotiations are complete.
wtva.com
Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with several parents about the possible change. Watch their interviews in the video above. Schools in Starkville and Corinth have already...
wtva.com
Lowndes County buys machine to speed up prosecution of drug crimes
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County purchased a new machine with the goal to speed up prosecution of drug crimes. The $185,000 machine will be used to identify drugs. The existing machine was outdated and caused a backlog of need-to-be-analyzed drugs. "With this new machine, it will speed up the...
wtva.com
It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
