ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
xpn.org

Theatre in the X and Drexel University explore the legacy of rap martyrs Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. in new original play

The limited run goes from November 10th through the 19th. West Philly’s Theatre in the X, in partnership with Drexel University, present Pac and Biggie Are Dead, a spinoff of the absurdist play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. Instead of following the antics of two minor players from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the play performed by Theatre in the X shares the legacy of rap icons Tupac Shakur and Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly moviegoers react to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The warriors of Wakanda are back in theaters right now. The highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opened Friday.The latest Marvel film picks up with Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who died of colon cancer in 2020.CBS3 caught up with people leaving a showing in North Philadelphia Friday afternoon for their reaction. Don't worry, no spoilers included."It kind of made me emotional and sad," a moviegoer said. When asked if it was because of Boeseman's passing, the moviegoer said, "Yeah, because they had a lot of moments of silence for him in the movie. It was a lot of action. It was pretty good. It was pretty good."A couple of moviegoers CBS3 spoke with said they liked the sequel more than the original.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

This Black Engineering Leader Left His Role at Comcast To Pursue His Music Passion

Michael Winslow, a Philadelphia-based engineer and former leader of the Comcast BENgineers, has ended his tenure to bridge together his passions for tech and music. According to Technical.ly, Winslow discovered a lack of Black technologists participating onstage and in panels at tech conferences while working at the telecommunications company Comcast. He linked up with BENgineers, a Black employee resource group for engineers, and committed to creating opportunities to resolve the problem.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Khaliyl Gilbert wanted to be a Philly cop. His murder is still unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 22, Khaliyl Gilbert was making a difference.The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with a huge smile, was already a pillar in his community and was on track to become a police officer. He got accepted to a police training program. There were 100 graduates, and he was supposed to be one of them. "He was supposed to be in that class," mom Jeanine Gilbert told CBS3.But somebody shot Gilbert on Oct. 9, 2021, outside a fast food restaurant near Broad Street and Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.When Jeanine Gilbert first heard what happened,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
piolog.com

Prison exchange program expanded due to popularity

Inside Out offers incarcerated individuals unique opportunities to participate in creative arts activities. Ever since Associate Professor of History Reiko Hillyer introduced the Inside Out Prison Exchange Program to Lewis & Clark in 2011, the class has been in high demand among students. With the aid of the Mellon Foundation’s Healing Social Suffering Through Narrative Grant, the program is expanding to offer more Inside Out classes and make the instructor training more accessible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Huge Queen Anne in Overbrook Farms

This imposing yet charming house, built on one of the first lots to be sold in Wendell and Smith’s upscale development, has room enough to house a large family and entertain on a grand scale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy