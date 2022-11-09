Read full article on original website
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan will be less free and more regulated in 2023
With Democrats taking control over the Legislature, executive branch, and Michigan Supreme Court next year, a progressive agenda is likely to advance quickly throughout the state. If past introduced bills offer a window into the future, Michigan will be substantially transformed, likely following in the footsteps of California and New...
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?
After right-to-work passed in 2012, union membership fell dramatically in Michigan hitting a new low last year of 13.3%.
Michigan senate passes 'cocktail-to-go' sales permanently
Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just...
In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’
“This is absolutely historic, an epic landslide for pro-democracy Michiganders.” That was the assessment of Jeff Timmer, a former Michigan GOP executive director now with the anti-Trump Lincoln Party, after seeing the midterm election results Wednesday morning. Democrats in Michigan have made history for the first time in four decades by taking back control of […] The post In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Morning Sun
Whitmer, Dixon get record Isabella votes in gubernatorial race
Tuesday was a record-setting day for candidates in both parties in terms of raw vote totals. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon both got more votes than previous gubernatorial candidates. In fact, Whitmer got more votes than any other ticket-topping Democrat except for Joe Biden in 2020. Whitmer’s 12,603 recorded by...
WWMTCw
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
Rudy Giuliani suggests Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested on his latest podcast which came out this morning. The former personal lawyer to Donald Trump also implied the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers should get involved. Giuliani was discussing the midterm elections and...
nbc25news.com
Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State still hasn't conceded
LANSING, Mich. — More than 24 hours after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared victory in the Nov. 8 midterm election, her opponent has not yet conceded. Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate, lost by 14 points, almost 615,000 votes, against Benson, according to the unofficial election results. It was the largest losing margin among Michigan's top-of-ticket Republicans.
Winnie Brinks makes history as Michigan's first female Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) made Michigan history after being selected to be the first female Senate Majority Leader for the 102nd Legislature. She was selected by the Senate Democratic Caucus following Tuesday's midterm election. In a statement from Brinks, she emphasized her excitement to work along...
What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?
In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
hourdetroit.com
Michigan’s 2022 Election Results
On Nov. 8, 2022, of Michiganders exercised their civic duty at the polls, and 24 hours later, the projected results of Michigan’s 2022 election are in. Here’s a look at who won what at the state level. Plus, what happened with the three proposals on the ballot. Governor.
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
5 long-term impacts Proposals 1, 2 could have on Michigan
Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved Proposals 1 and 2 on the ballot Nov. 8 – signaling their desire for more government transparency and voting access. Proposal 1 requires annual financial disclosures from the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and legislators and restricts term limits in the Legislature to 12 total years (previously, people were limited to eight years in the Senate and six years in the House)
iheart.com
Iowa Auditor Candidate Wants Vote Recount
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Republican challenger in Iowa's State Auditor race wants a statewide recount of votes. Todd Halbur says he's asking for the recount after what he calls errors in the vote count. "Over the course of days we have seen human errors, technical errors, process errors, and...
Why AP called Michigan governor's race for Gretchen Whitmer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins against Republican Tudor Dixon in Wayne County, anchored by Detroit, and got a majority of votes in Grand Rapids.There were not enough outstanding votes for Dixon to catch up, so The Associated Press called the contest early Wednesday for Whitmer, who won a second four-year term.The candidates met for twodebates leading to bouts over abortion, school safety, taxes and inflation.Whitmer backs abortion rights while Dixon opposes the procedure except in cases where the mother's life is at risk. The incumbent led a slate of Democrats who anchored their campaigns on the issue of abortion, which was also on the ballot in Michigan.Whitmer's victory came just weeks after three men were convicted in a plot to kidnap her during the COVID-19 pandemic. The plot unfolded amid armed protests over the state's coronavirus restrictions.Other 2022 midterm election news:Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins 2nd termMichigan Dem Scholten wins US House race over Trump loyalistTudor Dixon concedes Michigan governor's race
Dixon, MIGOP point fingers after midterm defeat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party seem to be at odds. Dixon, the former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, fired back at the MIGOP after a scathing internal release blamed her for the Republican Party’s poor midterm performance. The MIGOP release said Dixon was an unknown and untested candidate, saying […]
WNEM
No shortage of reaction after voters approve Proposal 3
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - “Michigan has paved the way for future efforts to restore the rights and protections of Roe versus Wade nationwide.” Those were the words of Loren Khogali, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan. She was part of the leadership of the Reproductive Freedom for...
bridgemi.com
Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs
Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
WLNS
Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate for first time in 40 years
Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate for first time in 40 years. Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate …. Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate for first time in 40 years. What’s next for Michigan’s legislature?. What's next for Michigan's legislature?. Deer gone wild. Gov....
