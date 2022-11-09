ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Democrat gamble to prop up far-right rivals pays off at midterms

By Mark Makela, MARIO TAMA, Nathan Howard, Andrew MARSZAL, Jim Vondruska
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bqzl6_0j53Rutv00
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox in Maryland benefited from at least $1.7 million in Democratic support to earn a place on his party's mid-term ticket /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

It was decried as risky and even a threat to democracy - but the Democrats' gamble of helping far-right, election-denying candidates to earn Republican nominations for key midterm races appears to have paid off.

Democrats spent millions of dollars boosting the primary campaigns of radical Republicans, initially helping them to fend off more moderate alternatives from within their party, only to defeat them handily in Tuesday's nationwide votes.

In Maryland, election-denier Dan Cox -- who was dubbed a "QAnon whack job" by the state's outgoing governor, a fellow Republican -- benefited from at least $1.7 million in Democratic support to earn a place on his party's midterm ticket, according to a Washington Post analysis.

He lost on Tuesday to Democrat Wes Moore, who becomes the state's first Black governor.

And Democrats put a whopping $34.5 million behind Donald Trump-backed Darren Bailey's bid to be Republican candidate for Illinois governor, buying television ads highlighting his links to the former president and painting his rivals as centrist.

Thanks to a groundswell in support from Trump's base, Bailey won the party's nomination, before being soundly beaten at Tuesday's midterms by Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker, who painted him as an extremist and too dangerous to serve as governor.

The strategy of interfering with the other party's primary to boost its weaker candidates is not new, but it has drawn more attention this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPxGT_0j53Rutv00
Democrats put a whopping $34.5 million behind Donald Trump-backed Darren Bailey's bid to be Republican candidate for Illinois govenor /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

The tactic has been labeled hypocritical, amid the Democrats' repeated public insistence that democracy itself was at stake in the midterms.

And it had the potential to significantly backfire, critics say, if even a handful of election-denying Republicans won control of key state-level offices.

"Boy, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee got a lot of grief about it at the time -- but now it looks like a very wise move," said California-based strategist Steven Maviglio.

"Assisting the (election) deniers in achieving higher offices was a risky gamble. But it paid off."

- Roll the dice -

Other far-right Republicans who also lost their midterm races after receiving Democratic help to get on the ticket included Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc and Robert Burns in New Hampshire, and John Gibbs in Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiuE9_0j53Rutv00
A billboard in Nevada for Jim Marchant, an election-denying nominee for secretary of state /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

In some races where Democratic spending did not manage to get their far-right rivals nominated, more moderate Republicans won or appeared likely to win Tuesday's vote.

For instance, in a US House seat representing rural California, Democrats narrowly failed to tip the balance in favor of Trump loyalist Chris Mathys for the Republican candidacy.

A Democratic fundraising group spent $350,000 on primaries in the seat, some of which was used to remind Republican voters that Mathys's rival David Valadao was one of the few in his party who voted to impeach Trump.

Valadao still won the Republican nomination, and is on course to defeat his Democratic rival as Tuesday's votes are tallied.

"I don't think they went in hard enough," said Maviglio, of the Democratic strategy.

In neighboring Nevada, Republicans took Democratic money earmarked to boost a divisive candidate for the state's governor, and spent it instead on Jim Marchant, an election-denying nominee for secretary of state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0Gzb_0j53Rutv00
Other far-right Republicans who also lost their mid-term races after receiving Democratic help to get on the ticket included Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

With vote-counting still under way, Marchant is narrowly winning his race, for a position which grants extensive oversight of future votes -- potentially handing him the power to shape rules to the advantage of his favored candidates.

But Maviglio said he expects to see the tactic used more frequently in the future, even despite the reservations of its critics.

"Rank-and-file voters don't get it, and a lot of progressives don't like it," he said.

"But the people that know how to run and win campaigns? Everything's on the table in terms of strategy.

"It's risky. No doubt about it. It's a big roll of the dice," Maviglio added.

"But like most big gambles, when they pay off, they pay off big."

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Another bright spot for Democrats: They may finally be rid of Stacey Abrams

Georgia is a purple state: Democrats win most of the big races, and Republicans win the ones in which Stacey Abrams runs. Abrams has proven extraordinarily good at soaking up media attention and donor money and not particularly good at winning races. She has deprived other, more electable Democrats of funds and even cost Georgia the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPFO

Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election

(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
MAINE STATE
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
YourErie

Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift

Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
The Atlantic

Democrats Might Have Pulled Off the Biggest Midterm Shock in Decades

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy and the Democratic Party took advantage of low inflation and exceptional real-income growth to add three seats to their Senate majority. Sixty years later, no Democratic president with control of the Senate has ever duplicated the achievement by picking up Senate seats, or even holding steady, in a midterm election.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy