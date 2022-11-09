This Navy Velvet Air Jordan 11 is going to be a huge release next month. One of the greatest sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 11. This is a sneaker that came out as Michael Jordan was returning to the NBA, and as a result, fans immediately took a liking to it. The patent leather upper made this shoe feel like something you could wear with a suit and tie. Eventually, the sneaker was given a ton of amazing colorways, and in 2022, we are getting two more offerings.

23 DAYS AGO