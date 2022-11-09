Read full article on original website
Apple curbs AirDrop file sharing on devices in China
Apple has limited the use of the AirDrop wireless file sharing function on devices in China, just weeks after reports that some protesters had used the popular feature to spread messages critical of the Chinese government. Users of iPhones in mainland China who updated their iOS software this week can...
Crypto giant files for bankruptcy as CEO resigns in a stunning downfall
FTX Group said Friday it has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and that its CEO has resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry. FTX said Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the exchange, will remain to assist...
British Airways will let male staff wear makeup and piercings
British Airways is the latest airline to relax its rigid uniform rules in a bid to champion the individuality of its employees. Following a recent update in the airline’s uniform guidelines, pilots and cabin crew are now allowed to sport facial stubble, wear make-up, jewelry, and nail varnish of their choice — regardless of their gender.
