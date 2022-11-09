ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Will Not Be Charged In Florida

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
Prosecutors in Florida say they will not be pressing any charges against Joe Kennedy.

Kennedy was arrested last month in a stolen car in Daytona Beach Shores. Kennedy is a person of interest in a quadruple murder investigation in Okmulgee.

Police found the dismembered remains of four men who were reported missing in the deep fork river last month. Authorities are still in the process of bringing Kennedy back to Oklahoma.

