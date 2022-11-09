ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KTVZ

After Saturday afternoon’s snow, we’ll be cold and dry for a while

We will see snow showers trickle through Saturday morning. Plan on a chilly weekend to follow. Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. These cold temperatures and mostly sunny skies will be with us through the middle of next week. Our lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens.

