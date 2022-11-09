Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline
Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
411mania.com
Major League Wrestling Announces Premiere of MLW Insider
Major League Wrestling announced that this Tuesday will see the premiere of their new weekly series MLW Insider with Alicia Atout. The series will be available on Pro Wrestling TV and MLW’s YouTube channel. “We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,. Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW Insider,” stated MLW CEO Court Bauer. Atout is known for her previous work on YouTube as well as interviewing numerous figures in both the music and wrestling industries before being attached to this series.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops Tonight
WWE is reportedly taping for their 2022 Tribute to the Troops show tonight. PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping material for the 2022 special tonight in Indianapolis once Smackdown is done. Last year’s Tribute to the Troops special was taped in Ontario, California.
411mania.com
Kalisto Worked As A Guest Coach at WWE Performance Center
Fightful Select reports that Kalisto was a guest coach and producer at the WWE Performance Center this past week. He also worked in the role at NXT live events, including yesterday’s, where he produced the women’s matches. It’s unknown if he will be back at this time.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
411mania.com
WOW – Women of Wrestling Champion Jungle Grrrl Hosts Wrestling With Cancer Charity Event
– WOW – Women of Wrestling champion Jungle Grrrl hosted the inaugural Wrestling With Cancer charity event last week in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia on November 5. The event was later followed by a charity dinner featuring other WOW Superheroes at the Hardywood Brewery and a 45-minute group bodyweight workout featuring the WOW Superheroes along with 130 cancer warriors, survivors, and family and friends on November 6.
411mania.com
TV Champion and Top Contender Crowned at NWA Hard Times 3
NWA Hard Times 3 is happening right now and a new Television champion was crowned during the kickoff show. Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana to win the vacant title. Tyrus, the former champion, gave up the belt to get a shot at the Worlds Heavyweight title. Not only was the...
411mania.com
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
411mania.com
Viewership For Episodes 6 and 7 of WOW – Women of Wrestling Goes Up
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the viewership for episodes 6 and 7 of WOW – Women of Wrestling were up from episode five. The show airs on syndication through CBS Media Ventures. Episode six on October 23 was viewed by 266,000 people, up from episode five’s 216,000. It...
411mania.com
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Main Event, Updated Lineup for WrestlePro 100, Competitors for GCW Nick Gage Invitational
– PWInsider reports that the scheduled Knockouts Championship match between Jordynne Grace and Gisele Shaw on tonight’s Impact Wrestling will be the main event. The broadcast starts on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. – WrestlePro in New Jersey is scheduled to hold its 100th event this weekend in...
411mania.com
Various News: AEW Stars Appear At Hockey Game, March Episode of NJPW Strong Online
AEW stars Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, and Jade Cargill appeared at last night’s NHL game in Newark, New Jersey. The Prudential Center shared the following pics of the trio at the New Jersey Devils’ home game against the Ottawa Senators, writing:. “Having a blast with the @AEW crew...
411mania.com
WWE News: Update on Bobby Roode’s Status In WWE, Gabe Sapolsky At Performance Center, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Ava Raine
– PWInsider reports that Bobby Roode was seen in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday, where WWE stars typically go for treatment of injuries. The hope backstage is that he will be back soon. WWE officials have reportedly talked about putting him on the Smackdown brand. – Gabe Sapolsky was at the WWE...
411mania.com
El Hijo Del Vikingo Set For GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted
El Hijo Del Vikingo will make his GCW debut at next month’s Amerikaz Most Wanted event. GCW announced on Thursday that the AAA Mega Champion will be in action on the December 16th show, that takes place in Los Angeles, California. Nick Gage, Pagano, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Joey...
411mania.com
Impact News: Chelsea Green Goes ‘Home’ On Impact Wrestling, Trey Miguel Moves on In X-Division Tournament
Chelsea Green is going “home” from Impact, as seen on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Impact star lost to Mickie James on tonight’s episode and left the arena, telling Deonna Purrazzo that she was “going home” in a manner that was similar to Mickie James’ promo for her loss before announcing that she was going on her “Last Rodeo”:
411mania.com
MLW News: Preview for Tonight’s Fusion, Jacob Fatu vs. Real1, New Highlight Videos
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) released the following preview for tonight’s Fusion TV episode:. MLW FUSION kicks off a new season tonight at 8pm ET streaming worldwide on Pro Wrestling TV and Saturday 8pm ET nationwide on cable and dish on beIN SPORTS. This week’s card:. Jacob Fatu...
411mania.com
Migos’ Quavo Mentions WWE Goals For Himself and Takeoff In Tribute
In a post on Instagram, Migos rapper Quavo paid tribute to Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting on November 1. Quavo mentioned their WWE aspirations and their love of wrestling. Migos got to appear for WWE at Day 1, where they led RK-Bro to the ring. He wrote: “Remember,...
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston & Ortiz Face Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita on Next Week’s Live AEW Rampage
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has announced the first matchup for next week’s live episode of AEW Rampage. It will feature Eddie Kingston teaming with Ortiz against Jun Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita. Next week’s episode of AEW Rampage will be held live at the Prudential Center in...
411mania.com
AEW News: The Bunny Ready to Prove Herself Against Toni Storm, Claudio Castagnoli Plays God of War Ragnarok, Rampage Video Highlights
– The Bunny will challenge Toni Storm in a Title Eliminator match for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Bunny posted the following message on the title match announcement:. “I’ve spent the last six months working tirelessly to heal my...
