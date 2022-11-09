ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

ABC 15 News

Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State

PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
AZFamily

Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win

Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. The state now has less than 400,000 votes that still need to be tabulated, with about 275,000 of those in Maricopa County. Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly wins bid for reelection. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sen. Mark Kelly beat...
AZFamily

‘Yes’ vote on Proposition 308 holds narrow lead heading into weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Proposition 308 relates to providing in-state tuition for students that graduated from and attended an Arizona high school for at least two years. After Friday’s ballot update, 51 percent of Arizonans voted for Proposition 308 compared to 49 percent against it, with the difference being slightly over 50,000 votes.
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
AZFamily

Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?

Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some advocates say it's a...
AZFamily

az gov race

State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election. Inflation is causing charities to see a rise in Arizonans asking for help. Updated: 16 minutes ago. |. Nonprofits in Arizona are...
