Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 15 News
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State
PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
Arizona Democrat Adrian Fontes defeats Trump-backed candidate in secretary of state race
Democratic candidate Adrian Fontes has defeated Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem, a 2020 election skeptic, to become Arizona's secretary of state.
Washington Examiner
Protesters gather outside of Maricopa County elections office as counting continues
Protesters have gathered outside of the elections office in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Saturday to protest the slow counting of the ballots that were cast during the midterm elections Tuesday. Approximately three dozen Republican protesters carried signs that referred to gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake (R-AZ) and Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) that...
arizonasuntimes.com
Calls Emerge for Maricopa County Officials to Resign or Be Recalled After Election Problems
Activists are calling for resignations and recalls as Arizonans – along with the nation – await Maricopa County election officials’ announcements of the definitive results from Tuesday’s 2022 general election. The state’s most populous county said that 30 percent of voting machine tabulation problems, causing lines...
arizonasuntimes.com
Mainstream Media Outlets Project Democrat Wins in Two Arizona Races as 390,000 Ballots Remain Uncounted
Maricopa County continues to drop nightly ballot dumps, with Friday’s results adding another 74,000 votes to the total, allegedly including ballots dropped off on Election Day. Despite predictions that tonight’s dump would swing in Republicans’ favor, Democrats cling to a lead across the significant races. “They want...
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
Arizona county still seeks to count votes by hand despite court order and concerns of chaos in certifying the winner
After suffering setbacks in court, Arizona officials who have sought to conduct a hand count audit of a rural county's election results are considering a scaled down version of their plan that could still inject chaos and delay into the process of certifying the state's results.
Arizona's election may not be decided for days. Over 350K ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Maricopa County updated thousands of ballots Friday, including early ballots received by the county on Saturday, Sunday, and most of Monday. Pima County still has over 100,000 ballots left to tabulate as of Friday morning. Officials say over 2 million ballots have already been counted across the state.
AZFamily
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win
Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. The state now has less than 400,000 votes that still need to be tabulated, with about 275,000 of those in Maricopa County. Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly wins bid for reelection. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sen. Mark Kelly beat...
AZFamily
‘Yes’ vote on Proposition 308 holds narrow lead heading into weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Proposition 308 relates to providing in-state tuition for students that graduated from and attended an Arizona high school for at least two years. After Friday’s ballot update, 51 percent of Arizonans voted for Proposition 308 compared to 49 percent against it, with the difference being slightly over 50,000 votes.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
Arizona's big races still uncalled as vote count continues
Arizona's largest county on Friday will begin releasing the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day.
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
AZFamily
Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?
Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some advocates say it's a...
AZFamily
az gov race
State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election. Inflation is causing charities to see a rise in Arizonans asking for help. Updated: 16 minutes ago. |. Nonprofits in Arizona are...
KTAR.com
Democrat Katie Hobbs grows lead over GOP’s Kari Lake in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs extended her lead Friday evening over Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor. Hobbs led 52%-48% in numbers released around 8 p.m. by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. About 60,474 votes separate the candidates. Lake, the former television news anchor...
Could nail-biter Nevada Senate race where GOP candidate Laxalt leads by 800 votes go to recount?
Nevada's Senate race is within 1,000 votes and the losing candidate may demand a recount in the race that could determine control of the upper chamber of Congress
Nevada Senate race to come down to 20K-30K Clark County ballots, Laxalt says
The race for the Senate seat in Nevada has come down to the wire with the final 20,000-30,000 votes set to determine the final election outcome.
Kari Lake slams chaotic Arizona election tabulation as she closes gap on Hobbs
Former journalist turned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake slammed the Grand Canyon State's election operations as Maricopa encounters delays
Fox News
860K+
Followers
5K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2