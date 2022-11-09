Read full article on original website
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband reportedly welcomes third child
Vili Fualaau, the ex-husband and victim of the late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, has reportedly welcomed his third daughter into the world
Dallas airshow disaster caught on video as planes collide in mid-air
Two planes in Texas collided in midair during the Commemorative Air Force air event at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon.
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race: 'I got more votes'
Former President Trump took a victory lap on social media to commend Republicans, especially the more than 200 he endorsed, for crucial victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections. He also commented on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could become a rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, and...
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
Arkansas drug and firearm investigations lead to 80 indictments, including rapper
Federal investigation headed by the FBI and DEA led to the indictments of 80 individuals, many of whom are connected to two gangs in the Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas area.
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
Ex-Playboy model signs plea deal in beating death of psychiatrist found in car trunk
Former Playboy and Maxim model Kelsey Turner entered a plea deal in the 2019 beating death of California psychologist Thomas Burchard.
California infant shot dead while mother pushed him down the street in stroller
Police in central California say a 9-month-old child is dead after being shot while his mother pushed him down the street and police currently have no suspects.
Louisville judge who approved Breonna Taylor search warrant loses re-election bid, blames 'false narratives'
Defeated Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw, who approved the warrant that ended in Breonna Taylor's death, lost re-election and blamed "false narratives' surrounding the case.
Renewed interest in Minnesota farmer whose murder was solved with help of family Bible
A Bible helped solved the 2015 murder of a Minnesota farmer who was killed in his home, authorities said
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser recalls the moment he realized Rip Wheeler was a heartthrob: ‘She goosed me!’
Kevin Costner leads the cast of the hit series “Yellowstone,” which launched creator-producer Taylor Sheridan’s Western expansion saga on cable’s Paramount Network.
Patricia Heaton tells Christians 'disappointed' by midterms 'governments are finite,' God is 'ever sustaining'
Patricia Heaton gave her perspective on Tuesday's election results this week to Christians who were "disappointed" by Republicans' performance in the midterms.
Arizona's Maricopa County says it will count around 80,000 votes Friday, leaving fewer than 300,000
Maricopa County gave an update on Friday afternoon on how many ballots it expects to have counted by its evening update and how many are left in total.
Missing California teenager Trinity Backus found dead, sheriff's office confirms
Missing teen Trinity Backus was found dead Friday afternoon half a mile away from her aunt's residence, where she was last seen leaving Wednesday night, in Nevada City, California.
'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms
Joy Behar fumed over Americans not giving Democrats a "supermajority" in the midterm elections and said half of the country was "not paying attention."
Virginia homeowner shoots intruder who broke into residence
Fairfax, Virginia police said an Oakton man shot and killed an intruder who broke into his home on Waples Mill Road on Wednesday night.
Nevada Senate race: Catherine Cortez Masto inches closer to overtaking Adam Laxalt
Nevada Democrat U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is inching closer to overtaking the lead that Republican Adam Laxalt has. Following the latest updates from Clark County, Laxalt's lead over Cortez Masto shrunk to 798 votes after the county tallied 27,229 votes, resulting in a pickup of 8,190 votes for the incumbent senator.
MLB rumors: Carlos Correa's Astros past may hinder his chances of signing with one team
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in need of a shortstop, but perhaps the best one on the free agent market may not even get a phone call from them.
