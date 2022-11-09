Peyton Bowen, Colin Simmons Set to Visit Austin, and Other Names in the News

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest on the nation's top recruits, including Peyton Bowen and Collin Simmons, and others

Names in the News

–5- star S Peyton Bowen, Guyer High School, Denton, Texas.

Peyton Bowen is the No. 25 overall and No. 2 safety in the 2023 class. He has been committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since January. However, schools kept in contact with him, which included the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, and Texas Longhorns. Bowen will be in Austin this weekend when the Longhorns host the TCU Horned Frogs in what is setting up to be a big recruiting weekend for them. Bowen is committed to Notre Dame and has been for a while now, but the Longhorns have some momentum on the recruiting trail, and if they can beat an undefeated TCU team, they may be making more noise on the recruiting trail.

–5- star 2024 EDGE Eddrick Houston, Buford High School, Buford, Georgia.

Eddrick Houston , the No. 15 overall and the No. 3 edge in the 2024 class, released his list of top ten schools. They include the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Michigan State Spartans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas Longhorns. Clemson was the first to offer Houston, and he was in Death Valley in September when they hosted the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Tiger's defensive line history is something that intrigues Houston. However, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Georgia in the lead ahead of Clemson. It is still very early, but I lean toward the Tigers.

–5- star 2024 EDGE Colin Simmons, Duncanville High School, Duncanville, Texas.

Colin Simmons is the No. 12 overall and No. 2 edge in the 2024 class. He plans to be in Austin this weekend for the Longhorns and Horned Frogs showdown, where other big-name recruits will be. Texas offered him in September 2021, making them the first Power Five school to do so. However, he has over 40 offers, including the usual programs such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. The On3 RPM has the Tigers as the heavy favorites to land him, followed by the Longhorns and Sooners. It is early, but the Longhorns have some momentum right now, and a big win this weekend could put them in the lead.

–4- star OT Caleb Lomu, Highland High School, Gilbert, Arizona.

Caleb Lomu , the No. 230 overall and No. 20 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, is still uncommitted but is getting close to announcing soon. The teams after him are the Arizona Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, and Utah Utes. However, the 247 Sports Crystal Ball and On3 RPM have the Utes as the favorites. He visited the Utes in October when they upset the USC Trojans. However, he had also visited the Trojans and was at the Big House when they hosted the Michigan State Spartans. Despite all that, I like the Trojans here.

–4- star 2024 QB Josh Flowers, Baker High School, Mobile, Alabama.

Josh Flowers is the No. 212 overall and No. 15 quarterback in the 2023 class, and he will be in Arkansas this weekend when the Razorbacks host the LSU Tigers. The Razorbacks and Alabama Crimson Tide are the two programs that have been recruiting him the hardest. Flowers was in Fayetteville when the Razorbacks hosted the Tide, and he has a great relationship with offensive coordinator Kendall Briles . However, other schools are in on him, including Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, and UCF. Despite that, I like the Razorbacks here.