This keto stuffing is actually delicious and easy for Thanksgiving

The pilgrims likely ate a diet that verged into keto territory. That first Thanksgiving dinner probably consisted of venison, turkey, berries and Indian corn — but there’s no evidence it included stuffing.

Modern-day stuffing, of course, is traditionally made with bread (or cornbread) that could bring you out of ketosis with a single forkful. That doesn’t mean stuffing is off the menu on Thanksgiving (or any other day, for that matter). Instead, follow this recipe for keto stuffing that will keep carbs at bay while still providing all that flavor and texture.

The secret substitute? Keto bread or rolls. Bake up a batch, use them as the base, then add low-carb veggies such as leeks and celery. Add an assortment of savory herbs and spices, including thyme, oregano and sage, for a delicious flavor combination that will have you thankful for each bite. Get a recipe for cauliflower keto bread here .

This savory keto stuffing makes a great low-carb side dish for almost any meal, in any season. Try it with grilled chicken or broiled pork chops for a low-carb dinnertime favorite all year long.

Keto Stuffing

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 slices keto bread (or rolls) crumbled

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided into 1 tablespoon each

3 tablespoons butter

2 stalks celery, roughly chopped

1/4 cup leeks, sliced

1/2 teaspoons garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Italian blend seasoning, or 1 tablespoon each fresh parsley, thyme and oregano (all minced)

1/4 teaspoon sage, minced

1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper

1/2 teaspoon celery seasoning (optional)

3/4 cup chicken broth

Instructions:

Crumble keto bread into a large cast-iron skillet or casserole dish. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and bake for about 5 minutes until lightly browned. Place mixture in bowl and set aside. Wipe out skillet with paper towel. Place skillet on burner, add butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil, and melt. Add celery, leeks, garlic, seasonings, salt and pepper. Sauté chopped veggies for 3–5 minutes. Add toasted breadcrumbs to skillet. Slowly add chicken broth 1/4 cup at a time to skillet, stirring continuously. Cover skillet with foil. Place skillet in oven. Bake at 350F covered with foil for 10–15 minutes. Remove foil. Bake an additional 5 minutes.

