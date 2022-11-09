Read full article on original website
technologynetworks.com
Biomarkers That Predict Preeclampsia Risk Identified
In a study of pregnant women in the United States, Cedars-Sinai investigators found that a specific imbalance of two placental proteins could predict which women were at risk of developing a severe form of preeclampsia, a life-threatening blood pressure disorder. The study is published in the journal NEJM Evidence. “We...
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
News-Medical.net
Properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth, study suggests
The risk of developing breast cancer is higher in what are known as dense breasts, which appear white in mammograms, than in nondense breasts, which appear grey. Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have now shown that there are major biological differences dense breasts and nondense breasts. The results, published in the British Journal of Cancer, suggest that the properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth.
MedicalXpress
BMI declines seen seven years before cognitive impairment diagnosis
Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed the long-term BMI trajectories preceding incident MCI and...
MedicalXpress
Neuroimaging study reveals functional and structural brain abnormalities in people with post-treatment Lyme disease
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
cohaitungchi.com
How Alcohol Consumption Impacts Thyroid Function
Alcohol is known to have an effect on thyroid function, but the specifics are unclear. Some studies have reported that alcohol causes cellular toxicity, which results in a direct suppression of thyroid function. Other studies show that consuming alcohol in moderation has been reported to decrease the risk of developing...
News-Medical.net
Study reveals link between chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer
The news has not been a very comforting source for style and beauty lovers as of late. And while there are still plenty of editor-approved beauty hacks and products that are safe and can make your life easier, it’s reports like the one that found sports bras may contain high levels of BPA and a new study that connects uterine cancer to the use of chemical hair straightening products, also known as relaxers, that have women thinking twice about their once commonplace routines.
News-Medical.net
Men and women respond similarly and positively to heart failure treatment with dapagliflozin
When it comes to heart failure (HF), sex differences are known to impact everything from risk factors to clinical presentation to response to treatment, making sex a key factor to consider in studies of emerging pharmacotherapies. Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, such as dapagliflozin, have become an important pharmacotherapy solution for patients with HF, yet more data are needed to assess their effect and safety between sexes.
technologynetworks.com
New Drug Shows Promise in Trial for Treatment-Resistant High Blood Pressure
A new drug called Baxdrostat has been shown to significantly reduce high blood pressure (hypertension) in patients who may not respond to current treatments for the condition, according to results from a phase II trial led jointly by a Queen Mary University of London researcher and colleagues at CinCor Pharma, USA.
scitechdaily.com
New NIH Study Suggests That a Heart Medication Reduces Alcohol Consumption
The medication could potentially treat alcohol use disorder. A recent study by National Institutes of Health researchers and their colleagues suggests that a medication used to treat heart issues and high blood pressure may also be useful in treating alcohol use disorder. The study presents convergent evidence from mice and rat trials, as well as a human cohort study, indicating that the medication, spironolactone, may have a role in lowering alcohol consumption.
cohaitungchi.com
Difference Between Primary and Secondary Hypertension
Primary hypertension is abnormally high blood pressure of greater than 130 over 80 where the cause is not known. Secondary hypertension is also unusually high blood pressure but it is where the cause of the condition is known. What is Primary Hypertension?. Definition:. Primary hypertension is also known as idiopathic...
targetedonc.com
Key Efficacy Data from Sub-Group Analyses of Patients from the EMERALD Trial
Dr. Aditya Bardia: EMERALD trial evaluated Elacestrant was a standard of care endocrine therapy aromatase inhibitor fulvestrant for patients with ER-positive HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. The trial overall was positive, showed an improvement in progression-free survival in all comers. You could see a stronger signal in ESR1 mutant metastatic breast cancer. The trial did allow one prior line of chemotherapy so we saw subset analysis looking at patients who had not received prior chemotherapy. Essentially patients who had not received prior chemotherapy could see treatment with Elacestrant was associated with prolonged progression-free survival compared to standard-of-care endocrine therapy hazard ratio of 0.68. The median progression-free survival was 3.7 months with Elacestrant versus two months with standard-of-care endocrine therapy. If you look at landmark analysis, and that's important for EMERALD trial because if you look at the curves, you see an initial drop in the curves and then separation highlighting that median PFS might not be the best way to look at efficacy in the EMERALD trial. Landmark analyses like six months and 12 months PFS is a good metric. If you look at 12-month PFS, it was 27% with Elacestrant versus 12% with standard-of-care endocrine therapy. You could clearly see a separation in patients who have endocrine sensitive disease. This was particularly seen in patients with mutant ESR1 breast cancer. As I mentioned earlier, in tumors that have mutations in the estrogen receptor, the tumor is still ER-dependent so drugs that would directly bind to ER like Elacestrant would work in this setting. In patients with mutant ESR1 breast cancer, you could see improvement in progression-free [00:18:00] survival hazard ratio of 0.54 with Elacestrant median PFS 5.3 months versus 1.9 months with standard endocrine therapy. Finally, if you look at the landmark 12-month PFS analysis, it was 31% with Elacestrant so one in three patients being without disease progression at 12 months with Elacestrant versus 12% with standard endocrine therapy. Overall you could see that in patients who had not received prior chemotherapy, that was a prognostic factor and you could clearly see benefit with Elacestrant as compared to standard endocrine therapy.
MedicalXpress
S1P transporter could be crucial in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease affecting the brain and spinal cord. In MS, the activated immune cells attack myelin, a protective layer surrounding nerve cells, which disrupts the transmission of nerve impulses along nerve cells. Over time, there is permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves. Current treatments...
neurologylive.com
Positive Benefit-Risk Profile of Fingolimod for Patients With Pediatric MS: Brenda Banwell, MD
The chief of neurology and codirector of the neuroscience Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia spoke about her presentation at ECTRIMS 2022 on the treatment of fingolimod for pediatric MS. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “Given that pediatric MS is a highly inflammatory disease, with high...
hcplive.com
The Heart Team at AHA 2022: PROMINENT Results and Triglycerides, with Aruna Pradhan, MD, MPH
Results of the PROMINENT trial added a new wrinkle to the stories of fibrates and triglyceride-lowering in cardiovascular risk management, with the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial finding a reduction in triglycerides with use of pemafibrate in a population with diabetes and hypertriglyceridemia was not associated with a reduced risk of adverse cardiovascular outcomes.
peerj.com
Study on the risk of coronary heart disease in middle-aged and young people based on machine learning methods: a retrospective cohort study
Department of Cardiology, The First Affiliated Hospital of USTC, Division of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui, China. Cardiology, Epidemiology, Internal Medicine, Public Health. Keywords. Coronary heart disease, Young and middle-aged people, Logistic regression analysis, BP neural network, Random forest, XGBoost. © 2022...
targetedonc.com
Continuous Enzalutamide Proves Beneficial in Previously Treated mCRPC
Results from a phase 3 study show that the continuous maintenance therapy of enzalutamide reduces the risk of disease progression in certain patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. The continuation of enzalutamide (Xtandi) maintenance therapy for patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) on docetaxel plus androgen deprivation...
docwirenews.com
Mortality in Patients with Anemia of CKD
Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), the most common causes of death are cardiovascular etiologies, including diabetes mellitus. Ajay K. Singh, MBBS, FRCP, MBA, and colleagues conducted a post-hoc analysis of adjudicated causes of death in patients with anemia both with and without diabetes mellitus in the ASCEND-ND trial. The analysis was designed to examine the safety of daprodustat, a hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor, for the treatment of anemia of CKD in patients not on dialysis.
