ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Michigan Democrats Make Historic Picks to Lead Legislature

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats ushered in a new era of legislative leadership Thursday by selecting Winnie Brinks as the Senate's first female majority leader and Joe Tate as the first Black House speaker, after midterm victories that will give the party full control at the state Capitol for the first time since 1983.
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Democratic Wins in Washington State Buoy Party Hopes

SEATTLE (AP) — Democrats won a second key House race in Washington state Saturday — an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Tennessee Pastor Takes on Political Polarization

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jennie Hobbs recently joined a small circle of people in chairs, while about a hundred more looked on, and answered a prompt designed to invite calm upon a controversial subject:. “This is what I know about immigrants, and this is when I learned it.”. Pastor...
TENNESSEE STATE
US News and World Report

Gas Prices up in NJ, Flat Across US as Oil Prices Fluctuate

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and remained flat across the nation at large as fluctuating oil prices offset tighter supply and robust demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.93, up eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.45 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota-Advisory

Eds: The South Dakota editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest. We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The AP.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy