Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're someone who suffers from eyestrain, migraine, or any other physical condition exacerbated by backlight technology, the Onyx Boox Mira is a worthy purchase. It offers a number of features that its only real competitor, the Dasung Paperlike, cannot match, including warm and cold LED frontlights, variable refresh modes, and USB Type-C input as well as HDMI input, as well as DP Alt Mode. At a cost that's only slightly higher than the Paperlike, the Mira is a better buy.

1 DAY AGO