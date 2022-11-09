Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia State Police arrest man in Texas in Greenbrier County cold case
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 38-year-old male has been extradited back to West Virginia from Texas on an allegation that he robbed and murdered a 53-year-old Lewisburg man back in 2007. Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger was indicted in October on charges of first-degree robbery and murder, according to...
WVNews
St. Thomas clinches share of Pioneer League title
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Shawn Shipman carried it 31 times for 168 yards and a touchdown and St. Thomas (Minn.) rushed for 274 yards in a 23-0 victory over Stetson on Saturday to clinch a share of the Pioneer League championship. St. Thomas (9-1, 7-0) won its ninth...
WVNews
Maryland boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves. The Washington Post reports that Juanita Agnew, who is the boy's mother, said her son Jayz Agnew died Friday evening.
WVNews
Texas Class 2A high school football playoff pairings
Here are the Class 2A high school football playoff sites and times for the area round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. CLASS 2A DIVISION I.
WVNews
Seton Hall 80, St. Peter's 44
ST. PETER'S (1-1) Sow 1-4 0-0 2, Cardaci 1-6 2-2 5, Rivera 0-1 0-1 0, Saddler 0-5 0-0 0, Washington 2-2 0-1 4, Murray 5-10 1-1 13, Young 1-7 1-2 3, Tut 0-4 0-0 0, Reid 2-8 2-3 6, Dasher 2-5 1-3 6, Bland 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 16-58 7-13 44.
Comments / 0