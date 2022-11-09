ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

St. Thomas clinches share of Pioneer League title

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Shawn Shipman carried it 31 times for 168 yards and a touchdown and St. Thomas (Minn.) rushed for 274 yards in a 23-0 victory over Stetson on Saturday to clinch a share of the Pioneer League championship. St. Thomas (9-1, 7-0) won its ninth...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WVNews

Maryland boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves. The Washington Post reports that Juanita Agnew, who is the boy's mother, said her son Jayz Agnew died Friday evening.
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Seton Hall 80, St. Peter's 44

ST. PETER'S (1-1) Sow 1-4 0-0 2, Cardaci 1-6 2-2 5, Rivera 0-1 0-1 0, Saddler 0-5 0-0 0, Washington 2-2 0-1 4, Murray 5-10 1-1 13, Young 1-7 1-2 3, Tut 0-4 0-0 0, Reid 2-8 2-3 6, Dasher 2-5 1-3 6, Bland 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 16-58 7-13 44.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy