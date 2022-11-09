Read full article on original website
Kosciusko County YMCA Develops New Month-To-Month Programs
WINONA LAKE — The Kosciusko County YMCA has announced its updated program schedule and catalog to further its mission of serving the health and wellness of children and families in the community. Programs will start the first Monday of each month and run for four weeks unless otherwise posted...
Endlessly Classifying Things At Warsaw Library
It is natural to the human mind to classify everything. Since the beginning of time, people gathered around a storyteller to hear stories as they tried to make sense of the world. Unique creatures and unknown things were blended in with local values, beliefs, histories and experiences. Most stories were never written down. Yet some written myths, folktales and religious texts survived and ended up in private collections or early libraries.
WCS Orchestra Cabaret Is Nov. 19
WARSAW — The WCS Orchestra Cabaret will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Warsaw Performing Arts Center at Warsaw Community High School. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Orchestra students will be performing a variety of popular music. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by...
Martha L. Muffley
Martha L. Muffley died at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Raclin Hospice House in Mishawaka. She was born on Nov. 2, 1940. On April 28, 1961, she married Richard L. Muffley; he survives. Additional survivors include a grandson; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Frances (Floyd) Dorsey and David...
Ivy Tech’s Circle Of Ivy Donates To Warsaw Projects
FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy Circle of Ivy awarded $263,649 to 84 projects, including four in Warsaw at its seventh annual Circle of Ivy Gathering on Friday, Nov. 4. The initiative raises funds to make access to higher education easier for Ivy Tech Community...
Ruth I. Yoder
Ruth I. Yoder, a gentle and kind soul, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2022, at the age of 90. She passed away at Elkhart Hospital in Elkhart. Ruth was born on Oct. 3, 1932, the daughter of William Gerald and Clarissa (Bridenstine) Hall in Wakarusa. She married Ernest C. Yoder Jr. on July 8, 1951; he preceded her in death on April 9, 2017, after 65 years of marriage.
AWL Executive Director Exudes Passion
PIERCETON — Passion is a plus when it comes to working, and Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County Executive Director Tonya Blanchard exudes that passion. “I’m living my dream job,” said Blanchard. “Not a lot of people can say that, but I can say I love what I do.”
Debra Anderson — UPDATED
Debra Anderson, 61, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows. She was born Dec. 1, 1960. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Veterans Day Ceremony Tomorrow At Warsaw American Legion
WARSAW — The public is welcome to attend a Veterans Day ceremony at the Warsaw American Legion Post 49, 301 N. Buffalo St., on Friday, Nov. 11. It’s a joint effort between the Legion and the VFW James W. Sittler Post 1126 of Warsaw. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m., with special music to start at 10:30 a.m.
Rachel R. Swain
Rachel R. Swain, 34, Warsaw, died at Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was born on Oct. 17, 1987. She is survived by her two sons, Zeryc and Raven Chalmers; two stepsisters, Krista Ballesteros (Louis), and Cara Conover (Jeremy Conover); two stepbrothers, the late Shawn Rangel (Amy), and Rodney Rangel.
Dean Swope — PENDING
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Karissa Lyn Sellers — PENDING
Karissa L. Sellers, 49, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022, at IU Health Indiana Hospital, Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Leesburg Fire Service Monument Erected
From the left are Mitch Rader, firefighter; Tony Ciriello, representing the Mishler Family Foundation; Scott Kammerer, firefighter; Jerry Kammerer, former firefighter; Stephanie Overbey, Kosciusko County Community Foundation; Scott Anderson, fire chief; Tony Beiler, Kuert Concrete; Max Deatsman, firefighter; Rick Timmons, Butt and Timmons; and Craig Charlton, firefighter, town representative and township representative. Photos by Deb Patterson.
Janice Sue Black
Janice Sue Black, 85, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Janice was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Union City, the daughter of William Russell and Neva (James) Koon. She was united in marriage to Gary Black on April 22, 1989, at the Church of God, Warsaw. He preceded her in 2009.
Robert ‘Bobby’ R. Knicker
Robert “Bobby” Knicker, 47, Rochester, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home in Rochester. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kewanna.
H. Louise Brant
H. Louise (Garber) Brant, 96, Goshen, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born Jan. 2, 1926. On Oct. 8, 1949, she married Dale H. Brant; he preceded her in death. Survivors include children, Dale Bice, Syracuse and Kevin (Delia) Brant, Fort Worth, Texas; two sisters,...
David C. Scott — UPDATED
David C. Scott, 64, Huntington, formerly of North Webster, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Huntington Nursing Home. David was born April 15, 1958. David is survived by his mother, Lillian; children, David Jay and Amber Felver; many grandchildren; and siblings, Sam Scott, Steve (Susie) Scott and Melissa (Dwayne) Knott.
Beverly A. Slisher — UPDATED
Beverly A. Slisher 82, Logansport, formerly of Rochester, died at 2:59 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Woodbridge Health Campus, Logansport. She was born Jan. 22, 1940. On June 12, 1960, she married Fred L. Slisher; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Lonie (Nadine) Slisher, Peru, Darla...
City Celebrates Ensuing Transformation of ‘Blighted, Environmental Mess’
WARSAW — You’ll have to excuse Mayor Joe Thallemer if he appeared a bit eager Thursday, Nov. 10, in witnessing a reversal of fortunes for the old Arnolt property. Thallemer, who often says mayors “always want things done yesterday,” watched for years – many years – as the city wrestled with what to do with the blighted property visible from Argonne Road.
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman — UPDATED
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman, 95, died Nov. 7, 2022. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, to Clarence E. and Mary L. (Wiles) Faust in Noblesville. On April 21, 1946, she married Robert T. Kiphart, who died June 7, 1973. She married Ray Bockman Sept. 27, 1974, who proceeded her in death May 6, 2004. She lived in Madison County, mainly in Pendleton, for 48 years of her life.
