It's time for the second week of high school football playoffs in the Carolinas!
COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continued in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Byrnes at Blythewood, 2 p.m. (SATURDAY) Cane Bay at Sumter, 5 p.m. (SATURDAY) Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY) 4A Playoffs:. Hartsville at AC...
The second round of the SCHSL playoff games wraps up this weekend. Here are the teams that advanced to the third round of the playoffs. Due to rain and wind in the area from Nicole, many games in South Carolina were moved to Saturday. SECOND ROUND SCORES ...
