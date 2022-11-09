ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles' 25th annual Wine Country Half-Marathon & 10K Runs

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
The 25th annual Wine Country Half-Marathon and 10K Runs will once again take place in northeast Paso Robles on Sunday, November 13, starting and finishing at CaliPaso Winery.

As in years past, all proceeds from this event will go directly to local charitable causes, benefiting youth fitness programs in the Paso Robles area.

The Wine Country Runs will also provide a significant positive economic impact on the local area, bringing in dollars from hundreds of runners from outside the area.

Similar to previous years, the Half-Marathon runners will run a counterclockwise loop from northbound Buena Vista Road to northbound Airport Road, then westbound on Wellsona Road, to southbound on River Road, then east on River Oaks Drive and back to northbound Buena Vista Road back to the start/finish at CaliPaso Winery.

Walkers will start at 6:45 am and runners will start at 7:30 a.m. The 10K Runners will follow the same route with an out-and-back that turns around on Airport Road and returns to the start/finish at CaliPaso Winery. The 10K runners will start at 8 a.m.

To help keep runners safe, the city of Paso Robles will be closing River Road from Estrella Road to the north to River Oaks Drive to the south, and Airport Road from Estrella Road to the north to Buena Vista Road at the south, from approximately 7 to 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 13.

Buena Vista Road around CaliPaso Winery will be closed intermittently from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The city will reopen these sections of the road as soon as the last participants are off each section of the course.

The city will be using California Highway Patrol and volunteers to help maintain course safety throughout the event.

