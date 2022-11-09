ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kyrie Irving’s Shocking Defiance of Steve Nash Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xV5g6_0j53LHHA00

Steve Nash knew it was over after this.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the past two seasons, the Brooklyn Nets were a complete disaster under Steve Nash. Much of it wasn't really his fault, as players just simply didn't embrace him as a coach - especially Kyrie Irving.

The New York Post revealed a shocking article that detailed how Kyrie Irving blew off 10 plays in one game when Steve Nash was coaching him. On October 29, in a game against the Pacers, a scout revealed that Kyrie Irving did a completely different play than what Nash drew up on 10 separate occasions.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” the scout told The Post. “Nash would call something, and he’d run the opposite. I’ve never seen anything like that."

Nets General Manager Sean Marks held a press conference after Steve Nash mutually departed the team, and his statements certainly lined up with the scout's report of Irving.

“Steve and I talked daily if not hourly,” Marks said. “And when we’re having these conversations he was aware of, ‘Hey, they’re not responding to me right now’. So over the course of the last week, last 10 days, we’ve been talking and talking and I think it came to a head.”

The Brooklyn Nets just weren't listening to Steve Nash anymore, and examples like this clearly show why it was just a matter of time before his departure. Unfortunately, it was never really a fair shake for Nash.

“We both felt that this was time. It was certainly trending in that way,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said. “And to be quite frank, the team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing.”

Kyrie Irving has yet to play for new coach Jacque Vaughn, as he's been suspended over his highly controversial tweet promoting an antisemitic film.

Related Articles

Report: Entire NBA Ready to 'Re-Engage' Nets on Kevin Durant Trade

LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant's Performance vs. Hornets

Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons

Comments / 27

Breeze Mack
2d ago

Players always break out of the offense. All the greats have said when an offense runs set plays they they'll call or run their own plays. Quarterbacks do it and basketball players too. If Nash plays weren't working then oh well 🤷🏿

Reply(9)
2
Guest
2d ago

I haven't seen Kyrie show respect for ANY coach or TEAMMATE for that matter. I can't imagine any U.S. team PAYING him to play for them. He's a total embarrassment to the sports world and thinks WAY TOO HIGHLY of himself.

Reply
2
Related
osoblanco.org

What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained

Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

NBA Champion LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Dressed as Late Rapper Takeoff

To honor the life of fallen rapper Takeoff, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James made a gesture that has the internet buzzing. Before Sunday’s game against James’ hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers forward arrived dressed like the deceased rapper in a dark suit, with a white shirt, black tie, shades, and a Jesus medallion. He posted a photo on his Instagram page along with an identical picture of Takeoff dressed in the same outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Spun

Legendary Basketball Coach Has A Problem With Olivia Dunne

Earlier this week, the New York Times published a somewhat controversial story about Name, Image and Likeness in women's college sports. The piece highlighted star gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has grown a massive following on social media. As a result, she's cashed in with brand deals that pay her seven-figures.
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose

Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
NBC Sports

Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs

It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

LeBron James: Kyrie Irving "should be playing" after apologizing for antisemitic film post

LeBron James said Thursday that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving's recent apology and condemnation of an antisemitic film warrants him a return to the NBA hardwood. Why it matters: James is arguably the biggest star in the league and the most notable NBA player to support Irving's return to the NBA amid the controversy surrounding Irving's promotion of an antisemitic film.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBC Sports

Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return

Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks looking to trade controversial player?

Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night

Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week. According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers. A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside The Nets

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
543
Followers
112
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

Comments / 0

Community Policy