ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Rosalía says she would love to have many children one day

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORc5O_0j53L6eQ00


Rosalía might have Rauw Alejandro changing a lot of diapers one day. The singer recently sat down with Primer Impacto , where she opened up about her life and desire to one day have children.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGfNC_0j53L6eQ00 GettyImages

Rosalía has been at the top of her career, touring globally and selling out show after show. While the singer seems to be enjoying her time as a young, independent, successful 30-year-old woman, she does see herself one day becoming a mother.

The Motomami singer told the outlet becoming a mom is something to be seen in the “future.” So it sounds like she is in no rush to start growing a life.

We will have to wait and see how many children Rosalía has, but for now, she sees herself having more than one. “I can tell you that I have a very big illusion of having many children, I would love to,” she told the outlet.


RELATED:

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Bad Bunny, and more

The reason why Rosalía carries avocado, ginger root, and mayonnaise in her purse

Goyo, Los Bukis, Rosalía, and more added to the Latin Grammys 2022 performers list


Rosalía and Alejandro have been dating for a little over a year, so it might be too early for them to talk about children, but they have become a fan-favorite couple. You can imagine how busy the successful artists are, and the singer shared insight into how they manage to spend time together.

As expected, it’s not easy. “The truth is, it’s not easy because his schedule is also very complicated, but I think we always find a way, we always find a way,” she said. One of the ways they make it wrork, is traveling to wherever the other one is when they have a break, “When it’s not him traveling to where I am, it’s me traveling to where he is,” she explained.



The creative couple also looks to each other’s opinions for their music. Rosalía said Alejandro is one of the three people she wants the opinion of when it comes to her work. “I always love to know what he thinks, just like he always asks me. Whether it’s in the studio or visually or whatever,” she said. “Because for me, in the end, it’s my mother’s opinion, my sister’s opinion, and Rauw’s opinion. Those are weighty opinions,” Rosalía continued.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Royal couple announces daughter’s engagement: Meet the Princess’ fiancé

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is getting married next year! Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s only daughter is engaged to Nicolas Bagory. The 31-year-old Princess’ engagement was announced on Monday, Nov. 7. “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have the great joy of...
HOLAUSA

Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’: Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are expected to take to the stage at the rapper’s funeral

It has been ten days sinceTakeoff died due to gun violence. Now friends and family of the rapper will say their last goodbyes in his memorial. According to several publications, Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber, among others, are expected to take to the stage at the rapper’s funeral, which seems to be a celebration of life and his accomplishements in music.
ATLANTA, GA
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama talks about the impact of menopause

Michelle Obama is openly discussing menopause and aging, topics that have long been taboo for women. In an interview with People, Obama shared her experiences of aging and why women should be more open about discussing this stage of their lives. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s hairstylist...
HOLAUSA

Olivia Culpo talks about wanting to marry Nick Jonas

Olivia Culpo is back in the spotlight, this time in a new format. The model and former Miss Universe is starring in a reality TV series called “The Culpo Sisters,” following her and her sister’s lives and relationships. The first episode aired this week, with Culpo talking...
NEW YORK STATE
HOLAUSA

Leo Messi & Antonella Roccuzzo celebrate their son’s 10th birthday

Leo Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo are celebrating the birth of their eldest son, Thiago. The parents organized a soccer themed birthday party, with the place decorated in white and light blue, representing the colors of the Argentinean flag. Thiagowas celebrating his 10th birthday and wore an Argentinean...
HOLAUSA

Katie Holmes wears a dress made out of crystals at the CFDAs

Katie Holmes adds another red carpet stunner to her already impressive lineup of fashion moments. The actress, writer, and director attended the CFDA Awards in a stunning dress made out of crystals. The dress looks like a modern take on a ‘20s flapper dress. It’s long and drapey, having a...
HOLAUSA

Kim Kardashian shares rare group selfie alongside Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner and her daughter are constantly on social media sharing selfies and videos of the family; however, her only son, Rob Kardashian, has kept his face away from tv shows, family trips, and photographs for a while until now. The 35-year-old Arthur George founder joined his family while celebrating Jenner’s 67th birthday bash.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy