Branson wraps up Veterans Week with annual parade
BRANSON, Mo. – Families braved the cold Friday for the Annual Branson Veterans Day Parade. The parade wrapped up a week’s worth of events. There’s been reunions and ceremonies to honor all who have served. “We did all the film festival, and then we’ve taken in a few extra shows and got to go to […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson theaters to raise money for pediatric wheelchairs
In the coming days, Branson theater audiences will have a new opportunity to help children in need of pediatric wheelchairs. This year, the Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre began their city wide fundraising effort known as Branson Cares, which benefits Hope Haven International, who builds, delivers and custom fits pediatric wheelchairs for children with disabilities all around the world. To date, 13 Branson theaters, 26 Branson hotels, multiple restaurants, retail locations and two shopping malls have joined BAAMT and their mission to raise funds for the construction and distribution of these wheelchairs.
KYTV
MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield. The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo. MercyMe...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Mills named Branson employee of the month
The city of Branson named a member of the Parks and Recreation department as the November 2022 Employee of the Month. Peggy Mills received the award because of contributions she made to the 2022 Fall Community Garage Sale. “She went out of her way to assist the patrons of the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Scenes from the POW/MIA Service of Remembrance event
The POW/MIA Service of Remembrance took place this week in Branson as part of the Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. Veterans, families of soldiers missing in action and the public were in attendance at the POW/MIA Service of Remembrance on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. at the Lodges at Timber Ridge.
bransontrilakesnews.com
BRAC to host open auditions for Mary Poppins
The Branson Regional Arts Councils is inviting performers of all ages to join them this week to audition for their 2023 production of Mary Poppins-The Broadway Musical. Auditions will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and will continue on Saturday Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. No advance registration is taking place for these auditions. Participants are asked to simply show up at the Historic Owen Theare for any of the audition times.
bransontrilakesnews.com
C of O celebrates veterans with Sunrise Service
College of the Ozarks held a Sunrise Service on Friday, Nov. 11, in front of the Williams Memorial Chapel to honor veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made for their country. The ceremony began with the raising of colors, followed by the firing of a 75 millimeter Howitzer by College...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Festival of Trees has record breaking opening weekend
The trees are up and the festivities are in full swing at the 6th Annual Branson Festival of Trees. The Branson Festival of Trees, which is hosted and benefiting Christian Action Ministries to help support their food pantry and mission to provide for the food needs of Taney County families, is located at the Branson Landing in suite 1105. The festival hosted their VIP event on Thursday, Nov. 3, where they opened their doors to their tree sponsors and volunteers prior to opening to the public on Friday, Nov.4. CAM held a ribbon cutting with the Branson Chamber of Commerce and the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to kick off their month long fundraising event.
uatrav.com
Nonprofit Spotlight: Thrift boutique brings hope, beauty, inspiration to women in NWA
Upon entering Beautiful Lives Boutique, shoppers begin an immersive experience. Employees present customers with friendliness, support and free water or coffee all while showcasing their carefully curated displays of new and gently used clothes, shoes and accessories for every season and occasion. Beyond giving shoppers supplements for their closets, Beautiful...
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Thursday Overnight Forecast
Here is a look at how much the average Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost this year and the impact inflation has had on the beloved table-spread. Volunteers, shelter seekers say more help is needed …. Many shelters are working hard to help hundreds of people stay safe Friday night...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister School District hosts Veterans Day parade
The Hollister School District invited community members and students to show their support for veterans Thursday morning, Nov. 10, in the school district’s inaugural Hollister School District Veterans Day Parade. Hollister Elementary and Early Childhood Center Principal Mark Waugh expressed the importance of students understanding what a veteran is.
When Springfield will put up the Christmas tree on the square
Springfield city officials have announced when Public Works crews will install the 2022 Park Central Christmas tree.
cohaitungchi.com
Free & Cheap Things to Do in Branson
It’s easy to experience the freedom of fun without going over budget in Branson. From outdoor excursions and enriching museums to tastings at local wineries and vintage shopping downtown, there are plenty of budget-friendly activities for all ages to enjoy. Here are some of the top free and cheap things to do in Branson.
Hiland Dairy plant in Springfield, Missouri wins quality awards
Edwardsville, Ill. (WEHT) – Prairie Farms Dairy and its joint venture partner, Hiland Dairy, won over 40 awards at the QCS Purchasing Cooperative Annual Leadership Conference in San Diego. The Prairie Farms plant in Dubuque, Iowa, won the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Fluid Milk Award (DQE). Officials say this is one of QCS’ highest quality […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
GO CAPS students serve at Veterans Village
High school students from all over the region participating in the GO CAPS program volunteered their time to serve veterans during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. The students went to Veterans Village at Ballparks of America on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and assisted veterans in the “mess hall” where vets were given a free lunch.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Area students participate in the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot
Blue Eye and Reeds Spring students take their shot at qualifying rounds for the Elks Hoop Shoot. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages eight to 13 years old, which has been going strong for almost 50 years. Through the Hoop Shoot program, the Elks have been “developing and reinforcing grit in children” long before researchers and experts concluded that grit is so important for our children, according to the Elks website.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: how the community helped find a pit bull missing for 11 days!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a true community effort to find a lost Pit Bull named Blueberry. Usually, treats are enough to lure Blueberry anywhere you want her to go, but it took a lot more than that to get her home after she and her dog sibling Chuck, got out of their Springfield yard in mid-October.
KYTV
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
KYTV
Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
Much colder air is in place and will remain into next week. Some areas may see light snow tonight. El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers. A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year.
Tanger Outlets Branson Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend
Tanger Outlets Branson is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Under Armour and Banana Republic are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
