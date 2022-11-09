Read full article on original website
Related
Waterfowl Festival underway at the Eastern Shore, more than 20,000 attend
What started 50 years ago as a way for people to experience the the land of pleasant living, our Eastern Shore, has turned into an international event.
WBOC
Plenty of Support and Love Across Delmarva on Veterans Day
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Several ceremonies were held across the peninsula honoring those who are serving or have served in the military. Two of those ceremonies were at Salisbury University and The American Legion Post 94 in Princess Anne. Both started off with the National Anthem. At SU, the University...
WBOC
Habitat for Humanity Choptank Dedicates 100th House
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Habitat for Humanity Choptank dedicated its 100th house on Pine Street in Cambridge on Saturday. For 30 years, Habitat Choptank has built affordable housing for families in Dorchester and Talbot counties. The organization says the homes are built with safety and accessibility in mind. Saturday's home dedicated...
WMDT.com
Warriorfest in Salisbury raises money for area veterans
SALISBURY, Md- Music, patriotism, and good times were all part of Warriorfest at the Elks Lodge in Salisbury, looking to raise upwards of 20,000 dollars for local area veterans. The event featured a bake sale, beer tickets, a silent auction, blackjack, and more, all aimed at making donating to the...
Ocean City Today
Princess Royale to present first Royale Festival of Lights
(Nov. 11, 2022) The Princess Royale atrium will be turned into a festive, winter wonderland this holiday season for its inaugural Royale Festival of Lights. “Our atrium area has so much potential, and is being utilized by most of our guests in so many different ways, from holiday parties to awards ceremonies, but this holiday season we wanted to give back to the local community and offer children and their families a winter wonderland,” said Princess Royale’s Director of Sales Alexandra Marginean. “It’s something unique, but we are hopeful its vibrancy and brightness will offer Ocean City locals and visitors a jolly experience.”
Ocean City Today
Annual Winterfest of Lights kicks off next Thursday in OC
(Nov. 11, 2022) Winterfest of Lights will kick off its 30th year of dazzling guests, with an opening ceremony on Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Northside Park on 125th Street. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a performance by Ocean City Elementary School’s...
Ocean City Today
Veterans Day ceremonies planned in Ocean Pines, Ocean City
(Nov. 11, 2022) Ceremonies are planned in Ocean Pines and Ocean City on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The patriotic celebrations will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway. The event was originally scheduled to take place outside at the Worcester County Veterans...
oceancity.com
Winterfest Walking Tour Lights Up Northside Park to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary
Ocean City, MD – (November 9, 2022): Ocean City will celebrate the 30th annual Winterfest of Lights on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The opening ceremony will return with a magical display and tree lighting beginning at 5:30 p.m. and is FREE to the public this one night only. The Winterfest of Lights returns as a walking tour that takes you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park.
WBOC
Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows
SALISBURY, Md. – A portion of Glen Avenue (from St. Albans Drive to Civic Avenue) in Salisbury will be closed beginning Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. for the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows. The road closure will allow for safe pedestrian...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City locks in dates for ’23 Oceans Calling Festival
In line with language in a memorandum of understanding approved before stormy weather canceled the long-anticipated Oceans Calling Festival the last weekend in September, organizers C3 Presents have pinned down specific dates to try again in 2023. Tom Perlozzo, the city’s director of tourism and business development, told City Council...
Cape Gazette
Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population
Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
WBOC
Inaugural Fishing Tournament in Federalsburg to Decrease Blue Catfish Population
The first "Madness on the Marshyhope" fishing tournament might not be its last. Troubled waters are flowing through the Marshyhope Creek in Federalsburg, with a blue catfish problem that is stretching to the Chesapeake Bay.
WDEL 1150AM
Return Day returns to put the wraps on 2022 election cycle - what to expect
For the first time since 2018, a post-Election Day parade of the victorious and vanquished will take place in downstate Delaware - this year, with a hint of discord even as Return Day honors the tradition of letting bygones be bygones. Return Day is a state holiday, but only in...
WBOC
Proposed Storage Facility In Kent Island Gets Approved Despite Communities Concerns
KENT ISLAND, Md. - A proposed storage facility on Kent Island has generated plenty of pushback. The Queen Anne's County Planning Commission did approve the project in a 5-1 vote, despite community disapproval. However, the project will have to go through approval of the Queen Anne's County Commissioners as the next step. The commissioners met Thursday morning to discuss the project.
delawarepublic.org
Beebe Health buys Mobile Health Clinic to reach underserved residents in Sussex County
Beebe Healthcare is preparing to launch a mobile van to take healthcare services into Sussex County communities. The Mobile Health Clinic should be operational by the end of this year, according to Beebe Healthcare president and CEO Dr. David Tam. “It’s more than a van. It’s also a full mobile...
WBOC
Wicomico County War Memorial Committee’s Veterans Day Ceremony Canceled Due to Weather
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County War Memorial Committee’s Veterans Day ceremony has been canceled due to inclement weather. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. outside of the Wicomico Civic Center. To learn more about the Wicomico County War Memorial and the...
WBOC
Carole Jeanne Lindsay
Carole Ewing Lindsay 75, of Salisbury, Maryland departed this life on November 8, 2022 at her home. To read full obituary, click Here.
Bay Net
Schools Days With Eric Thomas Comes To Calvert Schools, With A Controversial Price Tag
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) recently contracted for literacy and leadership education with “The Playbook – School Days with Eric Thomas.”. “It’s an opportunity for our young people across Calvert County in every high school,” CCPS Superintendent Andraé Townsel said. “We are targeting...
sanatogapost.com
Redner’s to Open New Fresh Market in Delaware
READING PA – Redner’s Markets – which operates stores locally in Lower Pottsgrove, Boyertown, Douglassville, Phoenixville, and Collegeville – is preparing to open its newest store, a Redner’s Fresh Market, on Nov. 17 (2022; Thursday) at 8 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting in Lewes DE.
WBOC
Wicomico Public Schools Showcase at the Centre at Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD - After a four-year hiatus, Wicomico Public Schools’ Showcase is returning to The Centre at Salisbury Mall on Saturday Nov 12. It starts at 10 a.m. runs until 1 p.m. The Centre will be filled with the sights and holiday sounds of students, teachers and staff of Wicomico County Public Schools for the "Showcase of Programs."
Comments / 0