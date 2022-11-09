Price correction. This house has everything you could want and more. An enormous dining room, the main living has so much natural light with open concept to the kitchen. The kitchen offers quartz counter tops, tons of storage, soft close drawers, eat at bar, pantry, double ovens, and electric cook top. There is a total of 5 large bedrooms with specious closets and storage, one bedroom is currently being used as an exercise room but would also make a great office. The huge master suite has exterior french doors. The master bathroom has dual sink vanity, separate tiled shower and soaking tub. Loft living room is a great space for movie night. The large backyard is fully fenced and with a covered patio. Extras: 2 water heaters, dual zoned HVAC, wired as smart home. The community HOA amenities include swimming pool, fitness room, fishing lake, playground, clubhouse, walking trails, sidewalks, and tennis courts. Take a golf cart ride to Bear Ridge golf course and Barnett’s restaurant.

WOODWAY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO