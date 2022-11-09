Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 12 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 10, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
Waco Suspension Bridge project delayed further, cost bumped higher
The Waco Suspension Bridge will remain closed until spring after engineers found that a crack in a retaining wall under the bridge is more than a superficial flaw. A concrete retaining wall just downstream of the bridge on the downtown side has a noticeable crack, thanks to years of runoff from storms. The wall also has a drainage tunnel where stormwater spills out onto the riverwalk and into the river, and over time water caused the cracking, said Tom Balk, deputy parks and recreation director.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Welcome to Waco, Texas Baptists; more Griddle memories
As president of Baylor University, I would like to extend a warm welcome to my fellow Texas Baptists and to express Baylor’s gratitude to all those who have gathered in our hometown for the Texas Baptists Annual Meeting at the Waco Convention Center. This is a wonderful opportunity to...
WacoTrib.com
Falls City 40, Bremond 36
GIDDINGS — Braylon Johnson hit Jacob Swierc with a touchdown pass and Trey Semlinger ran for the two-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter to lift Falls City over Bremond in the Class 2A Division II playoffs. Falls City took a 14-8 lead when Johnson threw to Lukas Wiatrek...
WacoTrib.com
Centex roundup: Connally blows past Giddings, 45-18
BRYAN — Kiefer Sibley collected four touchdowns as Connally had too much firepower for Giddings to roll to a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff win. Sibley ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns, including a 31-yarder midway through the second quarter. Kobe Black caught a touchdown pass as the Cadets (9-2) opened up a 21-11 halftime lead.
WacoTrib.com
No. 1 Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14
BROWNSBORO — Yeah, Mart is playoff ready. The top-ranked Panthers landed a first-round knockout by putting up 58 points in the first half on their way to an easy win in the Class 2A Div. II bi-district playoffs. Mart (11-0) will play either Cushing or Colmesneil in next week’s...
WacoTrib.com
No. 5 Chilton 39, Yorktown 14
LA GRANGE — The Pirates scored 32 unanswered second-half points to overcome a halftime deficit and move on in the Class 2A Div. II playoffs. Chilton (11-0) will play Brackettville (8-3) in next week’s area playoffs. It wasn’t the sharpest start to the game for Chilton, which trailed...
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $485,000
Price correction. This house has everything you could want and more. An enormous dining room, the main living has so much natural light with open concept to the kitchen. The kitchen offers quartz counter tops, tons of storage, soft close drawers, eat at bar, pantry, double ovens, and electric cook top. There is a total of 5 large bedrooms with specious closets and storage, one bedroom is currently being used as an exercise room but would also make a great office. The huge master suite has exterior french doors. The master bathroom has dual sink vanity, separate tiled shower and soaking tub. Loft living room is a great space for movie night. The large backyard is fully fenced and with a covered patio. Extras: 2 water heaters, dual zoned HVAC, wired as smart home. The community HOA amenities include swimming pool, fitness room, fishing lake, playground, clubhouse, walking trails, sidewalks, and tennis courts. Take a golf cart ride to Bear Ridge golf course and Barnett’s restaurant.
WacoTrib.com
West pitches another shutout in playoff opener to eliminate Mexia
With the way the West defense played Thursday night, it didn’t matter too much what its offense did. The 10th-ranked Trojans completely shut down the Mexia offense, allowing one rushing yard, 93 total and five first downs in pitching their third straight shutout and fifth in their last six games in a 21-0 Class 3A Division I bi-district win at Waco ISD Stadium.
WacoTrib.com
Waco teen indicted in 2021 shooting death of University High quarterback
A Waco teen was indicted Thursday in the 2021 shooting death of a University High School student athlete. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on charges of second-degree felony manslaughter in connection to the May 14, 2021, shooting of Tydreun Felder at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle. Hall has been free on a $75,000 bond following his arrest last year.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
John Werner's college picks: Bears take down Kansas State at McLane
Riding high with a three-game winning streak, Baylor has worked its way back into the Big 12 championship game conversation. But can the Bears win three more against the Big 12’s three Top 25 teams?. Beginning with Saturday’s home game against No. 23 Kansas State, the Bears have an...
WacoTrib.com
Smithville 24, Gatesville 14
HUTTO — The Hornets rallied, but couldn’t complete the comeback, and fell to Smithville in the Class 4A Div. II bi-district playoffs. Gatesville fell behind 24-0 before coming back, but the Hornets closed out the year at 7-4. The Tigers put the pressure on early with a 17-point...
WacoTrib.com
Lorena's quest for state championship repeat thwarted in bi-district, 24-21
PFLUGERVILLE — It’s been about 11 months since the Lorena Leopards celebrated in the happiest place on earth for a Texas high school football team — the field at AT&T Stadium after a state championship victory. The Leopards experienced the other end of the spectrum in bi-district...
WacoTrib.com
Prosper Waco announces interim leader as CEO steps down
Friday ends one chapter and begins another for Prosper Waco, marking Suzii Paynter March’s last day as CEO of the Waco nonprofit. Jessica Attas, principal member at her own startup Attas Strategic Consulting and former Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce executive, will take over as interim CEO on Monday.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin pulls together, blasts past Rio Vista for bi-district win, 38-7
WEST — It was messy at times but Marlin pulled off the win, defeating Rio Vista, 38-7, on Friday to become bi-district champions for the second-straight season. The Bulldogs (7-4) will take on Tolar next week in the Class 2A Div. I area playoffs. Sixth time was the charm...
WacoTrib.com
Appointed prosecutor takes on murder-for-hire case against Waco attorney
A Waco attorney under indictment on a charge of solicitation of capital murder hopes a newly appointed prosecutor will drop charges, his attorney said this week. “We’re hopeful that with a fresh set of eyes, the new prosecutor will see the case for what it is and drop the charges,” Dallas attorney Clint Broden, who represents Seth Sutton on the charge, said Thursday.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor men face NCAA Tournament rematch against Norfolk State
It didn’t take a lot of digging for Baylor coach Scott Drew and his staff to put together a scouting report on Norfolk State. The No. 5 Bears are extremely familiar with the Spartans after romping to an 85-49 win in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. They’ll be back on the floor together at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ferrell Center.
WacoTrib.com
Whitney blows past Teague, 38-15
In a matchup between two first-year head coaches, David Haynes Jr. and his Whitney Wildcats came out on top, defeating Teague, 38-15, in the bi-district playoff round. Whitney (9-3) will face Pottsboro in the area round contest next week. “I’m super excited,” Haynes said. “Excited for the kids. Excited for...
Comments / 0