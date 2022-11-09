Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Midterm voter turnout strong in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — This year's midterm elections saw Iowa's second highest voter turnout ever. According to the Secretary of State's Office, more than 1.2 million ballots were cast. That's 100,000 fewer than the record set in 2018. More than half of all registered Iowa voters cast ballots in...
KCCI.com
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, moves through Georgia
MIAMI — Video above:Nicole brings flooding to marina in Daytona Beach. Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm. The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches...
KCCI.com
Another snow chance looms next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following today's iron gray skies, the cloud cover should slowly erode across Iowa tonight. The chilly northwest breeze will also die down as well, but temperatures will slip down into the upper 10s/low 20s Sunday morning. A few peeks of blue sky look more likely during tomorrow, before clouds spread back in later in the day. The patchy clearing comes from a high pressure ridge that travels from the Plains across Iowa Sunday. As soon as that high pressure departs to the east, a pair of weather systems follows Monday.
KCCI.com
A few flurries possible Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — A layer of low level clouds and strong northerly winds prevented us from warming up as much today. Many of us stayed below freezing and areas from the Des Moines metro and points northwest only saw high temperatures reach the upper 20s. Overnight, expect those...
KCCI.com
2022 Veterans Day events in Iowa
Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. There are many events being held in Iowa to honor our veterans. 8 a.m.: The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs will host the official State of Iowa observance at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. The traditional public ceremony will last about 45-60 minutes. Address:...
KCCI.com
Winter weather patterns explained
DES MOINES, Iowa — The warm weather we’ve been experiencing over the last several weeks came abruptly to an end on Thursday, and that serves as a perfect reminder that winter is right around the corner. The National Weather Service designated Nov. 10 as Winter Weather Awareness Day...
KCCI.com
'Bee'hind the scenes: Iowan prepares bees for winter
GILBERT, Iowa — Jamie Beyer has worked with bees for seven years. “To me, it’s all about seeing nature up close and personal,” Beyer said. During warmer months, he harvests an average of 50 pounds of honey from each of his several dozen hives, but every fall, he starts preparing them for winter.
Comments / 0