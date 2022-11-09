ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

APD: Investigation underway for shooting near Hillside Drive

ALCOA, Tenn. — At around 12:55 p.m. Friday, the Blount County Communications Center reported a gunshot victim that arrived at Peninsula Hospital, according to the city of Alcoa. The Blount County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital where deputies determined that the incident occurred behind the Green Acres Flea...
ALCOA, TN
Chelsie Walker remembered as a 'light' by Madisonville community

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Sunday, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the remains of 24-year-old Chelsie Walker. She was first reported missing to MPD on Oct. 31. On Monday, friends of Walker's and community members of Madisonville are remembering her as a "light."
MADISONVILLE, TN
Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire. Crews do not expect...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa. After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.
ALCOA, TN
10Explores: Waterfalls in Frozen Head State Park

WARTBURG, Tenn. — Frozen Head State Park covers more than 24,000 acres in Morgan County with several campsites, 50 miles of backpacking and hiking trails and a mountain biking trail leading to the summit of Frozen Head Mountain. While the area is known for the icy peak of its...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
Knoxville, TN
