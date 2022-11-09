Read full article on original website
APD: Investigation underway for shooting near Hillside Drive
ALCOA, Tenn. — At around 12:55 p.m. Friday, the Blount County Communications Center reported a gunshot victim that arrived at Peninsula Hospital, according to the city of Alcoa. The Blount County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital where deputies determined that the incident occurred behind the Green Acres Flea...
LCSO: Man arrested for aggravated stalking, harassment after posts receive national attention
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A man was taken into custody after garnishing national attention on social media for making threats towards a former co-worker, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. Jacobs Yerkes was arrested on Nov. 8 for aggravated stalking and harassment, LCSO announced on Facebook. An investigation on...
More than double the usual number of fatal police pursuits reported last year in TN
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — In a matter of seconds, a woman lost her career, her left arm and the love of her life. A suspect fleeing from police crashed into Chyenne Moses and her husband, Joe, as they drove home in Monroe County. The crash happened several minutes after...
Driver who led deputies on multi-county chase faces Blount County warrants, more charges to come
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE WEDNESDAY: The Lenoir City man who led authorities on a chase Tuesday afternoon in a stolen Ford truck faces evading arrest and reckless endangerment charges. Christopher J. McClanahan, 31, likely will face other warrants in Loudon County. Authorities say he stole two vehicles, among other...
Maryville College hosts town hall meeting with FBI focused on defining hate crimes
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation went to Maryville College's campus Thursday morning for an event where they discussed the federal definition of a hate crime. Appalachian Outreach and Maryville College Pride Club hosted them. They discussed concepts like the "color of law," a legal...
Chelsie Walker remembered as a 'light' by Madisonville community
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Sunday, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the remains of 24-year-old Chelsie Walker. She was first reported missing to MPD on Oct. 31. On Monday, friends of Walker's and community members of Madisonville are remembering her as a "light."
Dry ground and winds lead to wildfires and brush fires in East Tennessee
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Drier conditions and winds have kicked up wildfires across East Tennessee. On Thursday, crews responded to active fires in Anderson and Campbell counties. "We've been able to get on top of those fires and keep them fairly small," said Brook Smith with the Tennessee Division...
Anderson Co. honors its veterans
The Clinton Community Center hosts appreciation breakfasts every month for their veterans. They've been doing that since 2016.
Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire. Crews do not expect...
Monument unveiled at Powell High School for 13 graduates and servicemembers who were killed in action
The 13 servicemembers all graduated from Powell High School. They served over several years and in three conflicts — WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa
ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa. After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.
10Explores: Waterfalls in Frozen Head State Park
WARTBURG, Tenn. — Frozen Head State Park covers more than 24,000 acres in Morgan County with several campsites, 50 miles of backpacking and hiking trails and a mountain biking trail leading to the summit of Frozen Head Mountain. While the area is known for the icy peak of its...
