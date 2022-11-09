ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Oklahoma Fans Not Happy With Brent Venables After Another Loss

Brent Venables' first season with the Oklahoma Sooners is not going as well as originally hoped. The former Clemson defensive coordinator has his new team off to a 5-5 start — notching yet another loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers earlier this afternoon. Venables and the Sooners dropped their...
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma’s season from hell on the verge of being historically bad

Oklahoma football’s 2022 season has been a disaster for Brent Venables and he’s now dangerously close to ending an illustrious Sooners streak. The last time Oklahoma missed the postseason, Jalen Hurts and Google were only a few months old, Bill Clinton was in trouble for his affair with Monica Lewinsky, and Britney Spears had just debuted “…Baby One More Time.”
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy