Lakers News: Another Loss, Another Hilarious Night Of NBA Twitter Takes
Laugh to stop from crying?
Lakers could have had massive 2022 breakout star if not for Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 season that has fans dissecting just about every mistake that Rob Pelinka has made. Trading actual NBA assets for Russell Westbrook is the most obvious mistake that Pelinka has made but there have been plenty more. It...
Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Has 'Never Been Better' As He Continues To Dominate
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry has never been better as he continues to carry the team on his back this season.
Lakers fans will finally get relief after horrible start here soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a laughably bad start this season to the point where the team giving the New Orleans Pelicans a chance at Victor Wembanyama is a real conversation. After the most disappointing season in franchise history, this is not the kind of start that fans were hoping for.
Oklahoma Announces Addition of Jacolb Cole
Sooners head coach Porter Moser welcomes in just one newcomer in the 2023-24 recruiting class.
Oklahoma Fans Not Happy With Brent Venables After Another Loss
Brent Venables' first season with the Oklahoma Sooners is not going as well as originally hoped. The former Clemson defensive coordinator has his new team off to a 5-5 start — notching yet another loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers earlier this afternoon. Venables and the Sooners dropped their...
Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar savior is finally revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to one of the worst starts in franchise history despite having the second-greatest player in league history and another big who is a top-10 player in the NBA when he is playing at his best. Making matters worse is the fact that Russell Westbrook...
Oklahoma’s season from hell on the verge of being historically bad
Oklahoma football’s 2022 season has been a disaster for Brent Venables and he’s now dangerously close to ending an illustrious Sooners streak. The last time Oklahoma missed the postseason, Jalen Hurts and Google were only a few months old, Bill Clinton was in trouble for his affair with Monica Lewinsky, and Britney Spears had just debuted “…Baby One More Time.”
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs Two Prep Stars
Local product Landry Allen and Iowa sensation Sahara Williams give the Sooners length, versatility and low-post production.
