gotodestinations.com
10 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Colorado Springs
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious meal at one of Colorado Springs’ best breakfast spots. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of pancakes or a savory omelet, you’ll find plenty of great options to choose from. So pull up a chair and dig in – it’s time to fuel up for a busy day ahead!
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain Cover
(Colorado Springs, CO) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has left its mark on downtown Colorado Springs. On the southwest corner of E. Platte Avenue and North Tejon Street, across from the new playground at Acacia Park, there is a storm drain with the zoo's logo.
thecatalystnews.com
A Taste of Fine Dining in Colorado Springs
November 11, 2022 | CULTURE | By Lorelei Smillie | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. Located in downtown Colorado Springs, the restaurant Ephemera is one of the area’s newest culinary gems. It began in 2018 as a series of pop-up dinners hosted in apartments and on small farms. Now, the chefs cook for a small dining room inside COATI, an event space housing several other delicious food stands and a brewery.
Popular Texas-based fast food chain, Whataburger, announces 4 more Colorado locations
Whataburger, the popular Texas-based chain of burger restaurants, has recently announced that it will be opening four more locations in Colorado as the franchise expands. Like the first two Colorado locations, the four new ones will be located in Colorado Springs. “We are thrilled to continue to bring Whataburger’s signature...
KKTV
WATCH: Fire displaces family in El Paso County
Denver police said Friday morning that authorities in Wyoming located Riott Garner, and his father Anwar Rhodes was taken into custody. A convicted child predator was among a group of people arrested Thursday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department. WATCH- Memories of fallen veteran found inside home. Updated: 16...
KKTV
2 wolf dogs found dead in Colorado, family searching for answers
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: El Paso County Search and Rescue dogs are canines on call. 11 News had a chance to get up-close and personal with the pups of El Paso County Search and Rescue. Updated: 12 hours ago. Authorities in Pueblo County believe they have the man responsible for the...
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences
Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
KKTV
WATCH: Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs
Denver police said Friday morning that authorities in Wyoming located Riott Garner, and his father Anwar Rhodes was taken into custody. WATCH- Memories of fallen veteran found inside home. Updated: 15 hours ago. Memories of fallen veteran found inside home. 2 wolf dogs found dead in Colorado, family searching for...
Donate food and spare change for a good cause in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The annual Thanks-for-Giving and Change for a Change drive will be held in Pueblo on Nov. 18, and community members can help make the holidays a little brighter for families in need by donating food and spare change. The drive will be hosted at the Little Caesar’s at 1175 S. Prairie Ave, […]
highlandsranch.org
Celebrate the holiday season at the Highlands Ranch Mansion
Ring in the holiday season at the historic Highlands Ranch Mansion on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will arrive at the Mansion on a fire truck at 10:15 a.m. and will be on site visiting with guests the duration of the event. The Holiday Celebration...
KRDO
Community asked to help HSPPR take care of 60+ rescued kittens and cats in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking for the community's help in taking care of dozens of cats and kittens that were rescued in Colorado Springs. The HSPPR said Wednesday, the Animal Law Enforcement team was alerted to 64 cats living...
KRDO
40 years after making history as state’s first IVF mother, Colorado Springs woman reflects on triumph over trial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Those who are the first, know first the struggle. And, if ever there was someone who embodied that phrase, it’s Ellen Weir Casey. Forty years ago this month, the Colorado Springs woman was the first in the state to conceive a baby via in vitro fertilization – and one of the first IVF babies in the world. Indeed, in 1982, the concept was a foreign one; the practice only known by the layperson’s jargon, “test tube baby.”
Single-vehicle crash kills Pueblo West man
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a traffic crash that killed a man early Saturday morning on Nov. 12. At approximately 8:40 a.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 at Wago Drive in Pueblo. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West. CSP says […]
Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops may be 'devastated' by vote, smaller towns to see benefits
El Paso County voters picked marijuana industry winners and losers Tuesday, with decisions that are predicted to devastate Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops and buoy enterprises in Manitou Springs and Palmer Lake. Following the vote, a marijuana industry group is looking forward to statewide solutions to help hurting medical marijuana...
KKTV
Firefighters respond to house fire near Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado Springs Friday morning. The house fire occurred on Pinyon Jay Drive, near Constitution Avenue and Highway 24, and firefighters said it appeared to have started in the home’s garage. Firefighters said both cars...
Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
Weeks-old kitten found trapped in a dumpster finds forever family
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A tiny kitten is safe thanks to Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) officers with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR). According to the HSPPR, the kitten got trapped while searching for food in the hole of a metal dumpster. The kitten, named Addy, was seen by a good The post Weeks-old kitten found trapped in a dumpster finds forever family appeared first on KRDO.
coloradosun.com
What to expect as the final votes are tallied in the razor-thin race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch
County clerks in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are still counting ballots in the tight race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch. Boebert was leading Frisch by 1,122 votes — or less than 1 percentage point — as of 9:37...
