COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Those who are the first, know first the struggle. And, if ever there was someone who embodied that phrase, it’s Ellen Weir Casey. Forty years ago this month, the Colorado Springs woman was the first in the state to conceive a baby via in vitro fertilization – and one of the first IVF babies in the world. Indeed, in 1982, the concept was a foreign one; the practice only known by the layperson’s jargon, “test tube baby.”

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO