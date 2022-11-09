ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Platte...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two confirmed dead in plane crash near North Platte

The Nebraska State Patrol has identified two men killed in a plane crash about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday six miles east of North Platte. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, and Zachary Clausen, 22, both of Lincoln, according to the patrol. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together, the patrol said. Helmerichs was the pilot.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte athletes sign with D1 programs

Creighton University has been North Platte golfer Karsen Morrison’s dream school since she was 10 years old. The University of Nebraska at Omaha felt the most like home for North Platte softball player Tatum Montelongo. Both have been committed to their schools all year, and on Wednesday, both signed...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Thespians create great moments at North Platte High School one-act meet

The “Line 634” One Act Invitational brought out the best of the best from 14 area high schools on Saturday. The North Platte High School commons were filled with actors and actresses beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding with an awards ceremony in the evening. Each school was allotted a 45-minute time slot in which to set up and perform a 30-minute play.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Late surge lifts Lamar over Knights

LA JUNTA, Colo. — North Platte could not hold off Lamar in a back and forth 88-80 loss Saturday in the final game of the Otero Classic. Reece Halley led the Knights with 13 points and 11 rebounds for her first double-double of her collegiate career. Teammates Jada Grigsby and Fumnanya Ijeh each finished the afternoon with 14 points.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sutherland wrestling coach named Coach of the Year

The Sutherland wrestling team qualified 12 wrestlers for the state tournament last year, three of whom won individual championships, and the Sailors left Omaha with the team title. Sutherland can add one more accolade to that impressive season. Coach Ryan Mraz will be honored as the boys wrestling Coach of...
SUTHERLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County commissioners to consider bids for 3 new vehicles

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider acceptance of a bid for three new ½-ton 4-wheel-drive four-door pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Department of Roads. The decision was postponed from last week to give Jason Schultz, highway superintendent, time to do more research on the proposed purchase. Listen now...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Voss family donates 1942 tractor to Lincoln County Ag Society

The Voss family donated a classic tractor to the Lincoln County Agricultural Society on Thursday afternoon in honor of their family history in the county. The tractor is a 1942 Ford-Ferguson 9N that was purchased by Harold and Marjorie Voss to use on their farm, which is about 15 miles southwest of North Platte. Son Ron Voss now lives in California and restored the classic tractor.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte's Erdman earns decision to claim MCF pro heavyweight title

Bradan Erdman admits he might not be the most impressive looking fighter with his shirt off. “I’ve got an uncle bod. An uncle bod fueled by this right here,” the North Platte resident, who goes by the nicknamed, ‘Lunchbox’, said as he hoisted a bottle of Coors Light, “But guess what? Muscles don’t matter in a fist fight. You work hard, it pays off.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte veteran receives free smile makeover from Heartland Oral Surgery

KEARNEY — Tim Sanders has dedicated his life to helping his fellow veterans, and now he is receiving a little help in return. Sanders and Alicia Small are Marine Corps veterans who started the nonprofit organization Sacred Oath in North Platte with an aim to help reduce veteran suicide. Small nominated Sanders for the Heartland Oral Surgery and Dental Implant’s Veteran Smile Makeover.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Trojans outlast Knights on the second day of the Otero Classic

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Trinidad State College used a strong full court press to earn a 88-72 win over the North Platte Community College women Friday night on the second day of the Otero Classic. The Knights (1-4) shot 46.4% (26-56) on the night, including 37.5% in the first...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Eight veterans receive Quilts of Valor

The annual Veterans Day commemoration service on Friday afternoon brought out a good crowd to honor those who have served. The Civil Air Patrol presented the colors after the opening prayer. Kim Baxter sang the national anthem and Dale Baker of Stapleton was the featured speaker. Baker encouraged folks to...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'Godspell' offers modern spin on the parables of Jesus

The musical “Godspell” takes the parables of Jesus and retells them in eclectic ways. The production is a collaborative effort between the North Platte Community College Theater Department and the North Platte Community Playhouse. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 20.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NP City Council to take up Rec Center sales-tax boost after voters’ OK

An ordinance implementing the half-cent city sales-tax increase approved by North Platte voters headlines a fairly light City Council agenda Tuesday. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and may be seen on the city’s YouTube and government access TV channels.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

