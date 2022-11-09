The Nebraska State Patrol has identified two men killed in a plane crash about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday six miles east of North Platte. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, and Zachary Clausen, 22, both of Lincoln, according to the patrol. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together, the patrol said. Helmerichs was the pilot.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO