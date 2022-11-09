Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Platte...
North Platte Telegraph
Two confirmed dead in plane crash near North Platte
The Nebraska State Patrol has identified two men killed in a plane crash about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday six miles east of North Platte. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, and Zachary Clausen, 22, both of Lincoln, according to the patrol. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together, the patrol said. Helmerichs was the pilot.
North Platte Telegraph
Grand Island man, Lexington woman arrested after high-speed pursuit Wednesday
A Grand Island man and Lexington woman were arrested after a pursuit Wednesday morning in Dawson County that reached more than 100 mph. Jose I. Ruiz, 23, and Sarah M. Beale, 26, made initial appearances in Dawson County Court on Thursday. Ruiz is charged with operating a motor vehicle to...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte athletes sign with D1 programs
Creighton University has been North Platte golfer Karsen Morrison’s dream school since she was 10 years old. The University of Nebraska at Omaha felt the most like home for North Platte softball player Tatum Montelongo. Both have been committed to their schools all year, and on Wednesday, both signed...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte holds annual Veterans Day parade in Canteen District
North Platte honored its veterans Friday in the annual Veterans Day Parade through the Canteen District. Minneapolis-born. I am a hybrid reporter/photographer covering courts from county and district to basketball and beyond.
North Platte Telegraph
Pawnee City knocks off Arthur County, heads to Class D6 championship game
ARTHUR — Pawnee City scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and held Arthur County scoreless as the Indians defeated the Wolves 66-54 on Friday in Arthur to punch their ticket to the Class D6 championship game. “Our kids played their hearts out,” Arthur County coach Wade Kramer said....
North Platte Telegraph
Thespians create great moments at North Platte High School one-act meet
The “Line 634” One Act Invitational brought out the best of the best from 14 area high schools on Saturday. The North Platte High School commons were filled with actors and actresses beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding with an awards ceremony in the evening. Each school was allotted a 45-minute time slot in which to set up and perform a 30-minute play.
North Platte Telegraph
Late surge lifts Lamar over Knights
LA JUNTA, Colo. — North Platte could not hold off Lamar in a back and forth 88-80 loss Saturday in the final game of the Otero Classic. Reece Halley led the Knights with 13 points and 11 rebounds for her first double-double of her collegiate career. Teammates Jada Grigsby and Fumnanya Ijeh each finished the afternoon with 14 points.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 12
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (3) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Sutherland wrestling coach named Coach of the Year
The Sutherland wrestling team qualified 12 wrestlers for the state tournament last year, three of whom won individual championships, and the Sailors left Omaha with the team title. Sutherland can add one more accolade to that impressive season. Coach Ryan Mraz will be honored as the boys wrestling Coach of...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County commissioners to consider bids for 3 new vehicles
The Lincoln County commissioners will consider acceptance of a bid for three new ½-ton 4-wheel-drive four-door pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Department of Roads. The decision was postponed from last week to give Jason Schultz, highway superintendent, time to do more research on the proposed purchase. Listen now...
North Platte Telegraph
Voss family donates 1942 tractor to Lincoln County Ag Society
The Voss family donated a classic tractor to the Lincoln County Agricultural Society on Thursday afternoon in honor of their family history in the county. The tractor is a 1942 Ford-Ferguson 9N that was purchased by Harold and Marjorie Voss to use on their farm, which is about 15 miles southwest of North Platte. Son Ron Voss now lives in California and restored the classic tractor.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte's Erdman earns decision to claim MCF pro heavyweight title
Bradan Erdman admits he might not be the most impressive looking fighter with his shirt off. “I’ve got an uncle bod. An uncle bod fueled by this right here,” the North Platte resident, who goes by the nicknamed, ‘Lunchbox’, said as he hoisted a bottle of Coors Light, “But guess what? Muscles don’t matter in a fist fight. You work hard, it pays off.”
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte veteran receives free smile makeover from Heartland Oral Surgery
KEARNEY — Tim Sanders has dedicated his life to helping his fellow veterans, and now he is receiving a little help in return. Sanders and Alicia Small are Marine Corps veterans who started the nonprofit organization Sacred Oath in North Platte with an aim to help reduce veteran suicide. Small nominated Sanders for the Heartland Oral Surgery and Dental Implant’s Veteran Smile Makeover.
North Platte Telegraph
Trojans outlast Knights on the second day of the Otero Classic
LA JUNTA, Colo. — Trinidad State College used a strong full court press to earn a 88-72 win over the North Platte Community College women Friday night on the second day of the Otero Classic. The Knights (1-4) shot 46.4% (26-56) on the night, including 37.5% in the first...
North Platte Telegraph
Salute to Veterans: Morland's lunch-break decision led to a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star
Charlie Morland's lunch break was a life-changing moment. While his father went home to eat, Morland left the mechanic shop that both were working in and headed to an Army recruiter. "I was classified I-A, so I was going to have to go (to Vietnam)," Morland said. "If you get...
North Platte Telegraph
Eight veterans receive Quilts of Valor
The annual Veterans Day commemoration service on Friday afternoon brought out a good crowd to honor those who have served. The Civil Air Patrol presented the colors after the opening prayer. Kim Baxter sang the national anthem and Dale Baker of Stapleton was the featured speaker. Baker encouraged folks to...
North Platte Telegraph
'Godspell' offers modern spin on the parables of Jesus
The musical “Godspell” takes the parables of Jesus and retells them in eclectic ways. The production is a collaborative effort between the North Platte Community College Theater Department and the North Platte Community Playhouse. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 20.
North Platte Telegraph
NP City Council to take up Rec Center sales-tax boost after voters’ OK
An ordinance implementing the half-cent city sales-tax increase approved by North Platte voters headlines a fairly light City Council agenda Tuesday. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and may be seen on the city’s YouTube and government access TV channels.
