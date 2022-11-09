Read full article on original website
First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange
Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange game will be in about 15 minutes live from the JMA Wireless Dome, and on the ACC Network. According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 7.5 point favorite with the over/under set at 51 points. Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter...
FSU vs. Syracuse: Halftime notes, thoughts, stats
No. 23 Florida State, seeking its best finish in ACC play since 2016, is so far taking care of business on the road against the Syracuse Orange, buoyed by an impressive defensive performance. On offense, the Seminoles’ have had a few inconsistent drives but have put up 21 points so...
Survey Results: How FSU fans feel at 6-3
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) is back on the right track...
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU readies for final ACC game of the season
Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars:. If FSU beats Syracuse tomorrow they’ll finish the season at 5-3 in the ACC; its best mark since 2016. Some memorable FSU moments have occurred vs. Syracuse. Jordan Travis has been one of the best overall players in the country:. Johnny Wilson...
FSU soccer vs. FGCU: Notes, how to watch, game thread
No. 1 overall seed, ACC Tournament title winners and defending national champion Florida State Seminoles soccer is set to kick off its title defense today against the FGCU Eagles. From FSU Sports Info:. Florida State enters the NCAA Tournament as the overall number one seed. This is the 11th time...
Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange
The Florida State Seminoles (6-3, 4-3) travel to New York to face the Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2) Saturday night, in prime time under the lights, on the ACC Network, from the JMA Wireless Dome. This will be the 15th meeting between the two programs and FSU has won 12 of...
FSU drops to 0-2 after blowout loss to UCF
Florida State basketball, for the second straight game, was outgunned and outmatched by an in-state opponent, this time falling to the UCF Knights 68-54 on the road in Orlando. It’s the first time Florida State is 0-2 since the 2000-2001 season. The Seminoles, as the case in the season-opening...
FSU basketball vs. UCF: Notes, how to watch, game thread
After an embarrassing home loss to to the Stetson Hatters in the season opener, Florida State Seminoles basketball (0-1) will look to bounce back this Friday against another in-state opponent in the UCF Knights. UCF also lost its season opener at home, a 98-95 defeat at the hands of UNC-Asheville.
No. 1 FSU soccer advances over Florida Gulf Coast to the second round of the NCAA Tournament
No. 1 Florida State (14-2-3) defeated Florida Gulf Coast (12-6-2) by a 3-0 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL. The Seminoles will now advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Game Recap. Florida Gulf Coast came out early with high pressure against Florida State....
Florida State among programs vying for JUCO OT Elijah Philippe
The Seminoles are working to get the massive Junior College prospect on campus twice prior to the Early Signing Period.
Making the grade: What the analytics say about FSU’s offensive line
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) blew out rival Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) last weekend, dominating the Hurricanes in all phases en route to a 45-3 win. The Seminoles showcased its explosive offensive attack from the team’s first drive on, racking up 454 total yards and 22 first downs while running back Trey Benson once again impressed with a 128-yard, two-touchdown performance.
Florida football recruiting: Four-star QB Jaden Rashada commits to Gators, flipping from Miami
One of the most shocking about-faces in the 2023 recruiting cycle came full circle Thursday night as four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg, CA) announced his commitment to the Florida Gators. In doing so, he flipped from Miami to Florida just over four months after surprisingly pledging to the Hurricanes. Rashada...
FSU women’s basketball announces the 2023 recruiting class
The 2023 class marks the first class that Brooke Wyckoff will bring in as head coach. While this class doesn’t feature the multiple five-stars or McDonald’s All-Americans that were found on former coach Sue Semrau’s best classes, this is an interesting class and if everything comes together it could be a good one that addresses more than one critical need.
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Syracuse
Before we begin — just a reminder from last week:. After vanquishing their foes down south, the newly bowl-eligible and 23rd-ranked 6-3 Florida State Seminoles head north to meet the 6-3 Syracuse Orange, who find themselves on a 3-game losing streak after starting 6-0. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.
Tallahassee, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tallahassee. The Chiles High School basketball team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00. The Chiles High School basketball team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
FAMU Homecoming Convocation Speaker Tiffany Greene Invokes Rich Family Rattler Legacy
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene invoked her family’s rich Rattler legacy as she addressed a near-capacity, spirited audience at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center for the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. A former queen of Orange and Green, Greene was introduced by her husband, Aaron Berry,...
FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
