Prevention
New Study Says Rise in Chronic Kidney Disease May Be Linked to Diabetes—Here’s What to Know
A new study revealed a high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes. The most evident rate of new-onset kidney disease was found in minority groups. Experts explain the correlation between diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine...
Females recover faster from kidney disease, and we're not sure why
Kidney disease or chronic kidney disease (CKD) leads to more deaths than breast or prostate cancers and affects around 37 million people in the U.S., according to kidney.org. A new study conducted by Duke Health researchers suggests that females hold a molecular advantage that protects them from a kind of cell death that emerges in injured kidneys, according to a press release.
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
Healthline
People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia
Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
ahajournals.org
Early Changes of Kidney Function Are a Tell for Heart Disease Risk
The estimated global prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the adult population ranges from 8% to 16%.1 This includes people with low estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR <60 mL/min) and normal.2 Global prevalence rates of CKD are rising as a result of aging in the global population, with more diabetes, hypertension, and glomerulonephritis.2 Classification by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO), divides patients into glomerular filtration rate categories G1 to G5 and 3 albuminuria categories A1 to A3 (Figure).3 The heat map indicates not only increased renal risk but also increased cardiovascular risk. Twenty years ago, GO demonstrated the striking association between lower eGFR levels and higher risks of death, cardiovascular events, and hospitalization in a large community‐based population from the Kaiser Permanente Renal Registry.4 The rate of adverse cardiovascular outcomes in CKD in people with increased cardiovascular risk is generally 10 fold that of progression to dialysis.5.
Can Physical Therapy Fix A Torn Rotator Cuff?
Made up of four muscles, your rotator cuff tendons are what hold your arm securely into your shoulder blade, reports OrthoInfo. Facilitating your arm's range of motion, we can thank our rotator cuff for our ability to lift and swing our arms up and around freely. However, nearly 2 million Americans experience a rotator cuff tear annually.
These Are The Most Common Signs Of Autism In Women And Research Says You Probably Don't Realize Them
Autism may present differently in women than in men which may lead to misdiagnoses and mental health issues. Here are the most common signs of autism in women.
The CDC Warns Against Listeria Outbreak Found In Deli Meat
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testing done between April 2021 and Sep 2022 showed that 16 people from six different states became sick due to a preventable bacteria outbreak. At least 13 of these people were hospitalized, with one death and one pregnancy loss also reported. As alarming as these statistics may be, the CDC believes the extent of the outbreak is likely even more significant than what has been recorded due to those with less severe cases not being reported.
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
Healthline
What You Need to Know About Cysts on the Kidney and If They Can Turn Into Cancer
Many people have cysts on the kidney. While most kidney cysts are benign, some may be cancerous. Kidney cysts, also known as renal cysts, are relatively common fluid-filled growths that a person may be born with or develop with age. Cysts are found in as many as. of people over.
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
How To Treat Eyelash Mites
Experiencing excessive amounts of eyelash mites can result in a variety of health issues. Luckily, treating the condition is all about consistency.
Medical News Today
Can someone have hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?
While it is unlikely, a person may alternate between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. This depends on the balance of thyroid antibodies present in autoimmune thyroid disorders. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the front of a person’s neck. It secretes hormones that help to control vital body...
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
Is Elk Meat The Healthiest Meat To Eat?
Elk meat is a healthy, nutrient-rich food that offers many health benefits.
science.org
Staphylococcus aureus skin colonization promotes SLE-like autoimmune inflammation via neutrophil activation and the IL-23/IL-17 axis
Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects various organs, and the microbiota of the nasal cavity and gut are involved in SLE development. However, it is unclear how the skin microbiota influences SLE. Using an epithelial cell–specific IκBζ-deficient (NfkbizΔK5) mouse model of spontaneous skin inflammation, Terui et al. tested the impact of Staphylococcus aureus colonization of the skin on SLE-associated effects. The authors found that the spontaneous SLE-associated effects seen in the NfkbizΔK5 mice worsened with skin S. aureus colonization. These effects were associated with neutrophil extracellular trap (NET)–induced epidermal apoptosis via the increased production of IL-17A. Thus, skin S. aureus colonization potentially worsens SLE by mediating increased release of NETs.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
MedicalXpress
Stem cells may help replace lost sensory neurons
Sensory neurons of the peripheral nervous system, which sense touch, temperature, and pain, can be permanently lost during infections and trauma, in response to certain medications, and in diabetic patients with peripheral neuropathy. Current treatments reduce symptoms but cannot bring back lost sensory neurons, which are thought to have a very limited ability to regenerate after injury or disease.
Can Adding Pumpkin To Your Diet Help Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels?
Pumpkins are everywhere during fall. Find out if adding pumpkin to your diet can help to lower your blood sugar levels if you're a diabetic.
