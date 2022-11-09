FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Freshman LB Perkins shines as Tigers escape Arkansas with 13-10 win
LSU downs Arkansas State
No. 16 LSU crushes Miss. Valley St., 111-41
LSU gets past Lamar; advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
Blue Star Mother reflects on sacrifices of military families
17th Annual Zoo Run happening this weekend
Louisiana businesses show their support to veterans
ELECTION 2022: Midterm Results
Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge
Students could be suspended after large fight at Scotlandville Magnet High School Thursday
Livingston Parish Councilman Bubba Harris stepping away from position
FranU looks to attract new students through open house
ELECTION 2022: US Representative - 1st Congressional District
Showers early Saturday followed by a blast of much cooler air
ELECTION 2022: Maringouin Mayor
Prolonged cool down with heavy rain threat Monday
ELECTION 2022: EBR Mosquito Tax Renewal
ELECTION 2022: US Senate
Hammond mayor’s race heads to runoff and other Tangipahoa results
EBR Parish Attorney given ultimatum by some council members in order to not lose job
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0