Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

LSU downs Arkansas State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon and his Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season with a win over Arkansas State in the PMAC on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Tigers downed the Red Wolves, 61-52. Adam Miller led LSU with 26 points....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

No. 16 LSU crushes Miss. Valley St., 111-41

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All five starters scored in double figures as No. 16 roared past Mississippi Valley State in the PMAC on Friday, Nov. 11. The Tigers were led by Angel Reese, who finished with a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds. She also had five assists, four steals, and two blocks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU gets past Lamar; advances to second round of NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU is moving on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a win over Lamar on Friday, Nov. 11. The Tigers downed the Cardinals, 3-1. Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir scored in the 32nd minute. Goalkeeper Mollee Swift drilled a penalty shot eight minutes later to put LSU up 2-0. In the 64th minute, midfielder Brenna McPartlan scored to make it 3-0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Blue Star Mother reflects on sacrifices of military families

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For Linda Taylor, seeing her loved ones honored around downtown Baton Rouge this Veterans Day means a lot because she has grown up with the military. Taylor says her dad, Charles Homer Colquitt, of Shreveport, was a World War II veteran who fought on the beaches of Utah during D-Day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

17th Annual Zoo Run happening this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Come and run fast like a cheetah at BREC’S Baton Rouge Zoo this weekend!. The Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation is hosting its 17th Annual Zoo Run with Ochsner Health Saturday, Nov. 12. This event includes a 2-mile race and a ½ mile kids’ fun...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana businesses show their support to veterans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veterans Day is a time for people around the country to honor the brave men and women who have served to protect the freedoms we enjoy. Restaurants and businesses across the country offer discounts and deals as a token of respect. A local Applebee’s was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

FranU looks to attract new students through open house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University is holding an open house to potentially attract new students. The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, between 9:30 and noon at the FranU campus on Brittany Drive in Baton Rouge. According to organizers, the open...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: Maringouin Mayor

MARINGOUIN, La. (WAFB) - The mayor’s race in the Town of Maringouin is headed to a runoff. NOTE: (I) BEFORE name indicates incumbent. (I) AFTER name means Independent. (I) Maurice Harris (D): 209 (34%) Cherise D. Gougisha (D): 223 (37%) Letha Butler (I): 178 (29%)
MARINGOUIN, LA
WAFB

Prolonged cool down with heavy rain threat Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will remain below normal for a change. In fact, we stay below normal for morning lows and afternoon highs for at least the next 10 days. Make sure to keep light jackets and heavier coats nearby. Sunday will be a nice but cool day. The morning start will get awfully close to freezing here in metro BR. Areas to the north and east could potentially see a light freeze. A Freeze Warning is in place for Wilkinson and Amite Counties in SW MS.
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: US Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hammond mayor’s race heads to runoff and other Tangipahoa results

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Results are in from Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) election and the Hammond mayor’s race is headed for a runoff. Incumbent Mayor Pete Panepinto will face political newcomer Tracy Washington Wells, who is the wife of City Councilman Devon Wells, in a special runoff election that will take place on Dec. 10.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

