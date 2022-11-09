Read full article on original website
Sen. Mike Lee wins one of the most competitive Senate races Utah has seen in decades
Republican Sen. Mike Lee took an early lead over independent challenger Evan McMullin in the Utah Senate race, according to early poll results. There is not a Democratic candidate in the Utah Senate race.
Democrats take Pennsylvania House seat held by Conor Lamb after big-money race
Democrats managed to hold on to the highly contested seat in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District after Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Mount Lebanon, announced his resignation last year. Democrat Chris Deluzio secured the victory over Republican candidate Jeremy Shaffer by garnering roughly 52% of the vote with...
A Red Wave Didn’t Give Republicans the House But Gerrymandering Probably Will
House Republicans failed to win the House on Election Day. But their earlier wins in the redistricting wars may still be enough for them to flip the House. Republicans aggressively gerrymandered a number of states over the past two years, redrawing congressional district lines to give them new seats, protect their vulnerable incumbents, and go hard after Democrats in states like Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas. Democrats tried this as well in many places—but their efforts were stymied by court decisions in places like New York and limited by blue- and swing-state measures designed to end gerrymandering, the process where politicians get to pick their voters by redrawing political boundaries.
Democrats Might Have Pulled Off the Biggest Midterm Shock in Decades
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy and the Democratic Party took advantage of low inflation and exceptional real-income growth to add three seats to their Senate majority. Sixty years later, no Democratic president with control of the Senate has ever duplicated the achievement by picking up Senate seats, or even holding steady, in a midterm election.
Arizona governor's race vote count continues: Hobbs grows lead with Maricopa County's latest results
Update: Katie Hobbs continues her lead over Kari Lake. New results are expected on the weekend. Read the latest here. The suspense and prognosticating surrounding Arizona's too-close-to-call governor's race continued Friday as Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs maintained a slim but growing lead over her Republican opponent Kari Lake. Vote counting will continue for days, and officials in...
Daily Beast
Surprise! The GOP Has an Even Bigger Problem With Its Activist Base Than the Democrats.
Mitch McConnell was right: “candidate quality” was a problem. It’s still too soon to say, as of this writing, exactly where congressional majorities will fall once all the votes are tallied. But it’s already amply clear, as The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis has argued, that the GOP blew its chance at a classic out-party midterms sweep, and that its underperformance—concentrated, with some notable exceptions, among MAGA candidates—signaled the general electorate’s appetite for GOP normalcy and its rising distaste for former President Donald Trump and his imitators.
WGAL
AP: Dan Meuser defeats Amanda Waldman to win US House seat In Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional district
Republican Dan Meuser is holding on to his seat in the United States House of Representatives after beating Democrat Amanda Waldman, according to a projection from AP. Meuser has already served two terms in the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District, which covers the following counties:. All of Carbon.
Rep. Dean Phillips wins reelection to 3rd Congressional District
MINNEAPOLIS -- Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips has been re-elected in Minnesota's Third Congressional District, holding back a challenge from Republican Party candidate Tom Weiler. With 96% of the votes counted, CBS News said Phillips won the race with 59.6% of the votes. Minnesota's Third Congressional District includes western suburbs like...
John Fetterman's Chances vs. Dr. Oz as Pennsylvania Voters Head to Polls
Americans head to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide control of the House of Representatives and the Senate—and voters in Pennsylvania are casting ballots in one of the nation's most-watched races. Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman is facing Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in a...
Jesse Watters Copes on Fox News by Moaning Not Enough People Hate Biden
The day after Republicans underperformed expectations in this year’s midterm elections, Fox News host Jesse Watters offered an explanation: President Joe Biden is just too likable.“I can’t believe John Fetterman won!” Watters began, making clear his surprise at the Democrat’s defeat of the Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz, who Watters said was untrustworthy and generally “not a great candidate.”The Fox host then criticized Republicans for lagging behind their competitors in the early vote tally.“There is no Republican early vote strategy. Can anybody tell me what that is? Republicans vote on Election Day. Democrats vote for five weeks,” Watters said, reflecting what voting...
John Fetterman declares victory, Oz concedes Pennsylvania Senate race
(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate race. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman at 12:57 a.m. on Wednesday. “We bet on the people of Pennsylvania – and you didn’t let us down. And I won’t let you down. […]
The Far-Right Fringe of the GOP Just Got Some New Members
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, and the rest of the most extreme GOP members of the U.S. House are going to have some new far-right friends joining them when the 118th Congress is sworn in in January—even as the Republican Party itself appears to have severely underperformed its expectations for the midterms.
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene promises leadership after GOP blows election
Against the backdrop of the Republican Party’s colossal failure to live up to its preelection hype, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promised today to challenge GOP leaders to “get the job done.”. As predictions of a big GOP victory in the House fizzled last night, revealing the weakness of...
Democrats Win Full Control of Government in More States
Democrats defied precedent and solidified their power in several state capitols in Tuesday’s elections, but few of their gains came in deep Republican territory and were instead in states where party control was already split. Still, Democrats touted their successes in an election cycle when rising inflation and an...
Trump Declares "Very Big Victory" in Midterms
Former United States President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social social media website on Wednesday to declare “a very big victory” from a “personal standpoint,” the Daily Mail reports.
Former presidents in Pennsylvania stumping for senate candidates
President Biden and former President Obama will share the stage for the first time in this midterm election in a joint effort to show how crucial the Keystone State is to Democrats. The former president is trying to tip the scales toward Democrat John Fetterman in his race with Mehmet Oz. Former President Trump is also expected to stump in Pennsylvania, campaigning alongside Oz.Nov. 5, 2022.
270towin.com
Election Update: Uncalled Senate Races
As of 6:00 AM Eastern Wednesday morning, Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada remain uncalled. All other races have been called for the incumbent party. This includes Wisconsin, where our results provider, Decision Desk, has called it for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. That race has not yet been called by the Associated Press.
Nymag.com
The Republican Elite Makes Its Move Against Trump
Earlier this year, I wrote a profile of Ron DeSantis, a figure who seemed to point the way toward the party’s post-Trump future. That future, it seemed to me, could arrive much sooner than many people forecast at the time. “If you completely dismiss the possibility that DeSantis could pry the Republican base away from a president to whom it has formed a cultlike attachment,” I argued, “you may not be considering the potential effect of two more years of DeSantis being given the sort of coverage in the right-wing media that Pravda devoted to Joseph Stalin.”
Republicans need to pick up five seats to take a majority in the House and just one to control the Senate
It seems like Republicans only need one seat to control the Senate, but in order for them to take a majority in the House, five seats are needed for that to happen. A Republican-linked stock photo.Tovfla / Canva Pro.
CBS News
2022 election results for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election results are coming in after polls in our region closed, the part we've all waited for on this Election Day 2022. Voters in our region could help shape the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. All 435 House seats were up...
