Vice

A Red Wave Didn’t Give Republicans the House But Gerrymandering Probably Will

House Republicans failed to win the House on Election Day. But their earlier wins in the redistricting wars may still be enough for them to flip the House. Republicans aggressively gerrymandered a number of states over the past two years, redrawing congressional district lines to give them new seats, protect their vulnerable incumbents, and go hard after Democrats in states like Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas. Democrats tried this as well in many places—but their efforts were stymied by court decisions in places like New York and limited by blue- and swing-state measures designed to end gerrymandering, the process where politicians get to pick their voters by redrawing political boundaries.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Democrats Might Have Pulled Off the Biggest Midterm Shock in Decades

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy and the Democratic Party took advantage of low inflation and exceptional real-income growth to add three seats to their Senate majority. Sixty years later, no Democratic president with control of the Senate has ever duplicated the achievement by picking up Senate seats, or even holding steady, in a midterm election.
GEORGIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona governor's race vote count continues: Hobbs grows lead with Maricopa County's latest results

Update: Katie Hobbs continues her lead over Kari Lake. New results are expected on the weekend. Read the latest here.  The suspense and prognosticating surrounding Arizona's too-close-to-call governor's race continued Friday as Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs maintained a slim but growing lead over her Republican opponent Kari Lake. Vote counting will continue for days, and officials in...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Beast

Surprise! The GOP Has an Even Bigger Problem With Its Activist Base Than the Democrats.

Mitch McConnell was right: “candidate quality” was a problem. It’s still too soon to say, as of this writing, exactly where congressional majorities will fall once all the votes are tallied. But it’s already amply clear, as The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis has argued, that the GOP blew its chance at a classic out-party midterms sweep, and that its underperformance—concentrated, with some notable exceptions, among MAGA candidates—signaled the general electorate’s appetite for GOP normalcy and its rising distaste for former President Donald Trump and his imitators.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jesse Watters Copes on Fox News by Moaning Not Enough People Hate Biden

The day after Republicans underperformed expectations in this year’s midterm elections, Fox News host Jesse Watters offered an explanation: President Joe Biden is just too likable.“I can’t believe John Fetterman won!” Watters began, making clear his surprise at the Democrat’s defeat of the Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz, who Watters said was untrustworthy and generally “not a great candidate.”The Fox host then criticized Republicans for lagging behind their competitors in the early vote tally.“There is no Republican early vote strategy. Can anybody tell me what that is? Republicans vote on Election Day. Democrats vote for five weeks,” Watters said, reflecting what voting...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

The Far-Right Fringe of the GOP Just Got Some New Members

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, and the rest of the most extreme GOP members of the U.S. House are going to have some new far-right friends joining them when the 118th Congress is sworn in in January—even as the Republican Party itself appears to have severely underperformed its expectations for the midterms.
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

Marjorie Taylor Greene promises leadership after GOP blows election

Against the backdrop of the Republican Party’s colossal failure to live up to its preelection hype, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promised today to challenge GOP leaders to “get the job done.”. As predictions of a big GOP victory in the House fizzled last night, revealing the weakness of...
GEORGIA STATE
Route Fifty

Democrats Win Full Control of Government in More States

Democrats defied precedent and solidified their power in several state capitols in Tuesday’s elections, but few of their gains came in deep Republican territory and were instead in states where party control was already split. Still, Democrats touted their successes in an election cycle when rising inflation and an...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Former presidents in Pennsylvania stumping for senate candidates

President Biden and former President Obama will share the stage for the first time in this midterm election in a joint effort to show how crucial the Keystone State is to Democrats. The former president is trying to tip the scales toward Democrat John Fetterman in his race with Mehmet Oz. Former President Trump is also expected to stump in Pennsylvania, campaigning alongside Oz.Nov. 5, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
270towin.com

Election Update: Uncalled Senate Races

As of 6:00 AM Eastern Wednesday morning, Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada remain uncalled. All other races have been called for the incumbent party. This includes Wisconsin, where our results provider, Decision Desk, has called it for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. That race has not yet been called by the Associated Press.
ARIZONA STATE
Nymag.com

The Republican Elite Makes Its Move Against Trump

Earlier this year, I wrote a profile of Ron DeSantis, a figure who seemed to point the way toward the party’s post-Trump future. That future, it seemed to me, could arrive much sooner than many people forecast at the time. “If you completely dismiss the possibility that DeSantis could pry the Republican base away from a president to whom it has formed a cultlike attachment,” I argued, “you may not be considering the potential effect of two more years of DeSantis being given the sort of coverage in the right-wing media that Pravda devoted to Joseph Stalin.”
FLORIDA STATE

