ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences With Water

By Kaley Roshitsh
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLHpl_0j53EGiK00

For Patricia Marroquin Norby — the associate curator of Native American art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art — water is personal.

And it’s also highly politicized, as her experience as a Native-born American and Indigenous researcher whose curatorial approach is inspired by the original keepers of the land and water, would show.

More from WWD

“Water politics in the Southwest is about who has power,” she said. Marroquin Norby was one of two speakers in Prada’s recurring “Possible Conversations” series, which also counted Kate Orff, founding principal and partner at SCAPE landscape architecture firm. The latest session was called “Shaping Water” and was held at the Prada store in SoHo Tuesday night.

As fashion, in some cases, is prioritizing the importance of Indigenous knowledge, Marroquin Norby offered a timely take as it relates to building acceptance in the art world, which fashion can learn from. Furthermore, sustainable solutions exist within Indigenous communities. She said her role is to create a “welcoming space” for Native Peoples at the Met, bringing in the contemporary works of Shinnecock Nation artist and filmmaker Courtney M. Leonard, Chemehuevi photographer Cara Romero, Ho-Chunk photographer Tom Jones, among others.

“There’s no way my work wouldn’t include the Native People’s [perspectives],” she reiterated. Along with advocating for an “active land and water statement” in the Met (or an acknowledgment of past wrongdoings that pays homage to the original keepers of the land), she gave the audience Native nuance for contextualizing the work of famous painters such as Georgia O’Keeffe.

For one, she argued, O’Keeffe’s paintings are more “politically charged” than portrayed, because of how O’Keeffe urged for her own inheritance over existing inhabitants’ connection to the land. Essentially, she painted New Mexico’s Pedernal Mountain so often, that she was quoted as owning it in a popular quote: “God told me if I painted that mountain enough, I could have it.” Marroquin Norby said this was a way to “visually [appropriate]” the landscape.

Overall, the audience walked away with fresh dialogue and new appreciation for Indigenous knowledge as it relates to solving complex problems like water scarcity as well as the more aesthetic meanings therein.

These nuanced learnings and more were showcased, as Prada’s Possible Conversations aims to shed light on intersections in sustainability , art, fashion and design. The session trailed a nature-themed talk held in September called “Thinking Forests,” that similarly saw a packed room in Prada’s wooden epicenter stage in its SoHo store.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

MoMA’s 15th Annual Film Benefit, Presented by Chanel, to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Now in its 15th year, the annual Museum of Modern Art’s Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, will this year honor Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro on Dec. 8.  “Guillermo del Toro has been a treasured member of the MoMA family for the last 30 years, from the debut of Cronos in New Directors/New Films 1994 to our upcoming exhibition devoted to his latest masterwork, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” says Rajendra Roy, MoMA’s Celeste Bartos chief curator of film, in a statement. “We can’t wait to honor the man who loves cinema with his whole heart in front of the museum’s...
WWD

Anya Taylor-Joy Lights Up the Red Carpet in Electric Blue Latex Alexander McQueen Dress for ‘The Menu’ Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of her new film “The Menu” on Wednesday wearing an electric blue latex dress by Alexander McQueen. To celebrate her new movie, where she stars opposite Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, the actress had on a silhouette with an asymmetrical high-low skirt and matching latex opera gloves. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks She wore a single diamond bracelet over her wrist on one hand. She completed the look with...
WWD

Fashion Label Håndvaerk Resets for Spring 2023

Launched in 2013 by husband-and-wife duo Esteban Saba and Petra Brichnacova, luxe casual essentials label Håndvaerk is returning for the spring season with a new focus on mens and womenswear in a “trend-forward” direction; the collection was designed by a new design team under the lead of Creative Director Brichnacova. “We were inspired to create a functional wardrobe to stand the test of time grounded in amazing fabrics, clean lines, generous proportions, a natural color palette — a uniform for a strong modern consumer,” Brichnacova told WWD of the neutral-toned, versatile spring collection, which continues to embrace the brand’s long withstanding...
WWD

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Houndstooth Prints With Miu Miu Blazer at Ferragamo’s ‘A New Dawn’ Launch Soiree on Rodeo Drive

Natasha Lyonne attended Ferragamo’s cocktail party at the brand’s Beverly Hills, California, flagship store on Rodeo Drive to celebrate a preview of A New Dawn, a capsule collection by Maximilian Davis. The actress wore a white button-down shirt and black overalls overlaid with a single-breasted houndstooth check jacket from Miu Miu draped over her shoulders. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks She accessorized with a white Miu Miu matelassé nappa leather mini hobo bag, a gold necklace and rings. Her black...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’

Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red. For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed...
WWD

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Collection

Stüssy and Dries Van Noten are joining forces for a new collection. The streetwear label and Belgian design house are partnering on a fashion collection that infuses the former’s streetwear sensibility with the latter’s affinity for bold colors and patterns. The collection offers pieces such as T-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts, parkas, jeans and blazers. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionBackstage at Dries Van Noten Men's Spring 2023Dries Van Noten Men's Spring 2023 For the collaboration’s campaign, the two brands tapped Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, who was photographed by Tyrone Lebon. The musician is seen in the campaign wearing pieces such...
WWD

Gucci Debuts Fantastical ‘Good Game’ Capsule Collection That Celebrates the World of Gaming

Game on. Gucci is celebrating the connection between its brand and the world of gaming with a new collection exploring its motto Gucci Good Game. The new Gucci Good Game capsule features hoodies, bowling shirts, shorts, slides, a logo T-shirt, sneakers, handbags, a baseball cap, shoes and other metallic and rainbow-hued apparel with an iridescent effect. The products incorporate the reworked GG Good Game monogram, which made its debut in the brand’s Gucci Town digital space on Roblox.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from...
WWD

Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards

Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Channels Rose Inspiration With Nods to Frida Khalo in Custom Dress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Mexico City Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet on Nov. 9 for the Mexico City, Mexico, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” wearing a black dress with a red coat. In honor of one of the final legs of the promotional tour for the “Black Panther” sequel, Nyong’o wore a formfitting black leather dress with a harness overlaid with a red silk faille cape. Jonathan Cohen’s custom-designed dress is titled “Birth of a Rose” as an homage to his and Nyong’o’s shared Mexican heritage. The dress was created in partnership with biotech company Evolved by Nature using their sustainable, bio-based Activated...
WWD

The Attico Teams With Sant Ambroeus Café on Capsule

MILAN — The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini may have become modern social media style stars themselves, but if asked who their own fashion icons are, the answer may surprise some people. The chic Milanese Ladies Who Lunch, locally known as “sciure” and often seen strolling around the city in their impeccably cut coats and shiny patent leather tote bags, have always charmed the duo.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule Collection The designers regularly attend storied local cafés, including Sant...
WWD

Barbie Totally Hair Doll Marks 30th Anniversary With Cakeworthy Collaboration

TORONTO — Fans looking for a Barbie blast from the past are in luck this month, as Mattel’s Barbie Totally Hair doll celebrates its 30th anniversary with the rollout Wednesday of a ’90s-flavored fashion and accessories collection created by Canadian unisex streetwear label Cakeworthy. Debuting in 1992 and recognized as Barbie’s bestselling doll of all time, the original doll was marketed as the longest haired Barbie and came with accompanying styling gel. Thanks to that unique presentation, 10 million units of the Barbie Totally Hair doll were sold in the three years after the product hit store shelves.More from WWDSpring Trend-...
WWD

25 Best Work Dresses for Every Office Environment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Shopping for workwear might seem exhausting for some, but work dresses for women can easily beat those daily “what to wear” conundrums. Whether you are heading back to a creative office, navigating a stricter business professional dress code, or simply looking for a new interview outfit, dresses for work offer an easy outfit solution to the hectic morning rush when you need to look presentable but don’t have a lot of time for styling. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of...
WWD

Jonathan Cohen Debuts Spring 2023 Collection

“The collection started as I was doing some spring cleaning and came across an old box of books. I was pulling out three books from my favorite artists, Lee Krasner, Frida Kahlo and Judi Regal; I was thinking about the commonalities between them, how they were overshadowed by their male counterparts. Feeling that way through creativity — it was inspired by imagining them in their studios painting. There’s a psychedelic, dripping painting feel,” New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen said of his spring collection’s standout knit dress and a shrunken cardigan with warped rainbow stripes. He continued the idea with saturated...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

London’s V&A Museum Acquires Tea, Coffee Set Owned by Karl Lagerfeld

LONDON — The Victoria & Albert museum is adding a dash of Karl Lagerfeld panache to its Wedgwood Collection with the purchase of a rare, Art Deco tea and coffee set that was previously owned by the designer. The Campanula tea and coffee set was designed by Paul Follot for Wedgwood and acquired from the estate of the designer, a knowledgeable and voracious collector, who died in 2019.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The museum, which also purchased the accompanying set of Follot’s design drawings, said no...
WWD

18 New Holiday Movies to Stream in 2022

As the holidays make their annual arrival, a slew of new movies and seasonal specials will premiere throughout the coming months. From romantic feel-good films to classic adaptations and comedic segments, these upcoming motion pictures embody the festive and frosty times when spending time with loved ones or taking a much-needed vacation are priorities. Disney+, Netflix, Hallmark Channel and HBO Max are among the platforms that will debut original programming leading up to Christmas Day, whether in the form of animations such as Disney’s “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” or more action-oriented fare like Apple TV+’s “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WWD

Jeff Wilbusch Found Acting Through Economics and Music

“Look, to be honest, I’ve never read a character like this,” says Jeff Wilbusch. The actor stars in “The Calling,” a crime drama series created by David E. Kelley for Peacock. Wilbusch leads the show as Avraham Avraham, a detective who brings an unconventional approach to his investigations, relying heavily on religion and spirituality to guide his process.More from WWDPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYKourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo's NYFW Show Fetes CelebritiesCelebrities at Rebecca Minkoff's NYFW Presentation “I thought to myself, ‘wow, what a character: going to the precinct in the morning and then in the afternoon reading the Stoics.’ It...
WWD

Watches of Switzerland’s Exclusive, Edie Campbell’s Capsule, Karl’s Tea Set at the VA

EXCLUSIVE PARTNER: Watches of Switzerland is the exclusive U.S. partner with the Grand Prix D’Horlogerie de Geneve. “Watches of Switzerland is honored to be selected as the GPHG’s official organizing partner of the 2022 exhibition,” said David Hurley, deputy chief executive officer of Watches of Switzerland Group. “When we opened our SoHo flagship four years ago, we wanted to shift the luxury retail status quo and set out to create an environment of education and discovery — looking to grow the appreciation of watchmaking in our market. This partnership and exhibition will give our audience the first look at this year’s height of...
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Dazzles in Floral-embroidered Valentino Dress for ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Lindsay Lohan arrived on the red carpet in a sequined floral lace dress by Valentino on Wednesday in New York City for the screening of her new Netflix film, “Falling for Christmas.” She coordinated the embroidered column gown with a gold quilted handbag and jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb, including several diamond rings and diamond earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach to create her look for the film premiere. Roach has an extensive list...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Aleali May Launches Made in L.A. Collection

Los Angeles-based stylist, influencer, model and Nike Jordan designer Aleali May has launched her own collection. Called Mayde Worldwide, the unisex range is comprised of elevated essentials in silhouettes honed by May. The first drop includes a cropped hoodie, an oversize hoodie with dropped shoulders, slouchy sweatpants, bike shorts, a bra top and a ribbed tank, all in cobalt blue. More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event “I’m from South Central Los Angeles, the Dodgers, the water here, it’s definitely a Los Angeles color,” she said during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Indie Lower East Side Boutique Café Forgot Pops Up at Nordstrom

Café Forgot’s Lucy Weisner and Vita Haas are newly minted uptown girls. The duo, who opened their avant garde Lower East Side boutique in 2021 after four years of nomadic pop-ups, have set up temporary residence in Nordstrom’s New York City flagship. Known for its off-the-cuff mix of artist-made accessories, teensy handsewn brands and immersive art installations, Café Forgot has helped shape a new independent boutique renaissance in New York.More from WWDNordstrom NYFW Dinner hosted by Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Rickie De SoleBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech Opening6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019 Café Forgot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy