foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection to detainee murder in Central Booking, detectives say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 33-year-old man has been charged for the murder of a detainee that happened in October, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. DPSCS detectives filed the murder charges to Gordon Staron after a consultation with the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.
foxbaltimore.com
Argument between lovers ends in body-slam; threats continued for months, say police
WBFF (BALTIMORE) — An argument between lovers ends with a woman in the hospital and a man on the run, officials say. The US Marshals Service has joined the search for Gregory Brookins-Grant, 30, of Baltimore. Brookins-Grant is accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend inside the home they shared in...
foxbaltimore.com
Officer hears gunfire, finds shooting victim in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting in northwest Baltimore. According to police, an officer on patrol in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunfire. The officer searched the area and found a 19-year-old man in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road who...
foxbaltimore.com
Man pleads guilty to possession of a firearm in school zone
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man plead guilty to illegally possessing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, Thursday. According to 31-year-old Malcolm Goods guilty plea, on September 12, 2021, Baltimore Police officers received a call for an armed person at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Cumberland Avenues in Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Teenager shot in Lansdowne dies, say police
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager Thursday night shooting in Lansdowne. Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at about 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Tucker Circle. When officers arrived, they located a teenage boy with...
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead from a Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is currently underway after a 52-year-old man died from a Northwest Baltimore shooting Saturday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers heard gunfire coming from the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue around 10:45 a.m. When officers responded to...
foxbaltimore.com
13-year-old boy who was shot raking leaves in Prince George's County has died
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Just days after being shot in the head while raking leaves in his front yard, 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was pronounced dead Friday night, according to family and Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Agnew was tragically shot in the head and arm...
foxbaltimore.com
Police arrest, charge man in double shooting that left 1 dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 23-year-old was arrested and charged with first degree murder. On September 14, 2022, officers were called to the 800 block of North Calhoun Street, to investigate a reported shooting. Once there, officers located 36-year-old Turrell Davis, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced Davis...
foxbaltimore.com
Teen shot in Lansdowne on Thursday night, say police
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Police believe a teen boy was shot in Lansdowne, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Detectives are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 4300 block of Tucker Ci. The victim has been taken to an area hospital after sustaining at least one...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
foxbaltimore.com
School Resource Officer to the rescue, captures snake on campus
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school resource officer saved the day at a Howard County school. Howard County police shared a photo of PFC Cliff Macer after he successfully prevented an unauthorized visitor from slithering into Howard High School, Friday. Howard County officials said Macer was in his office near...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police are searching for driver involved fatal hit-and-run
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened shortly after midnight on Friday. Police say the vehicle was traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway between Rosedale Avenue and 68th Street when the driver struck and killed a pedestrian.
foxbaltimore.com
54-year-old man shot in the neck in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot in the neck Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the the victim walked into a local hospital around 9:45 p.m. looking for treatment for his injury. When officers arrived to the hospital, police said...
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old man injured in northwest Baltimore shooting Thursday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Fallstaff neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At around 6:16 p.m, officers were sent to the 3600 block of Glengyle Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. City Police say,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police will be back under local control in the new year
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Tuesday a majority of voters approved the ballot measure to bring the Baltimore Police Department back under local control. For more than a century the department has functioned as a state agency leaving Baltimore City without the authority to fully regulate the department. "This is something...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott faces more questions about enforcement, funding for squeegee kid plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hours after Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled the recommendations from his squeegee collaborative, there are still several questions about how the enforcement and job training portions will work. Enforcement zones are included in the plan in some of the city’s most high-trafficked areas in the city, including:...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person dead from a fire on Cardenas Ave, officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Fire Department is currently on scene at a fatal fire at 3330 Cardenas Ave. The fire department said one victim has been declared dead, but have not determined the gender and age. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner,...
foxbaltimore.com
New state crime-fighting plan will focus on city crime that carries over into the counties
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — State and federal officials announced Thursday new plans to combat crime in Baltimore, including an initiative that focuses on city crime that carries over into Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. "We're launching another wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "First, we're...
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 takes a closer look at collaborative plan to clear corners of squeegee kids
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — According to the mayor's squeegee collaborative plan, squeegee kids will be banned from six major intersections in the city. Now, a closer look at enforcement and one squeegee kid's response. At the corner of Conway and Light Streets 19-year-old Khalil has been working this block for...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools to end bi-weekly COVID screening, case notifications in January
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools is making some major changes to its COVID-19 policies, including changes to screening for the virus and notifications about individual cases. Starting on January 3, 2023, Baltimore City Schools will no longer conduct screening tests at schools every other week. On that same...
