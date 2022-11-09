ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owings Mills, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man pleads guilty to possession of a firearm in school zone

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man plead guilty to illegally possessing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, Thursday. According to 31-year-old Malcolm Goods guilty plea, on September 12, 2021, Baltimore Police officers received a call for an armed person at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Cumberland Avenues in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teenager shot in Lansdowne dies, say police

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager Thursday night shooting in Lansdowne. Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at about 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Tucker Circle. When officers arrived, they located a teenage boy with...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead from a Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is currently underway after a 52-year-old man died from a Northwest Baltimore shooting Saturday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers heard gunfire coming from the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue around 10:45 a.m. When officers responded to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police arrest, charge man in double shooting that left 1 dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 23-year-old was arrested and charged with first degree murder. On September 14, 2022, officers were called to the 800 block of North Calhoun Street, to investigate a reported shooting. Once there, officers located 36-year-old Turrell Davis, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced Davis...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teen shot in Lansdowne on Thursday night, say police

BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Police believe a teen boy was shot in Lansdowne, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Detectives are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 4300 block of Tucker Ci. The victim has been taken to an area hospital after sustaining at least one...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

School Resource Officer to the rescue, captures snake on campus

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school resource officer saved the day at a Howard County school. Howard County police shared a photo of PFC Cliff Macer after he successfully prevented an unauthorized visitor from slithering into Howard High School, Friday. Howard County officials said Macer was in his office near...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police are searching for driver involved fatal hit-and-run

BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened shortly after midnight on Friday. Police say the vehicle was traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway between Rosedale Avenue and 68th Street when the driver struck and killed a pedestrian.
foxbaltimore.com

54-year-old man shot in the neck in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot in the neck Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the the victim walked into a local hospital around 9:45 p.m. looking for treatment for his injury. When officers arrived to the hospital, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old man injured in northwest Baltimore shooting Thursday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Fallstaff neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At around 6:16 p.m, officers were sent to the 3600 block of Glengyle Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. City Police say,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police will be back under local control in the new year

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Tuesday a majority of voters approved the ballot measure to bring the Baltimore Police Department back under local control. For more than a century the department has functioned as a state agency leaving Baltimore City without the authority to fully regulate the department. "This is something...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 person dead from a fire on Cardenas Ave, officials say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Fire Department is currently on scene at a fatal fire at 3330 Cardenas Ave. The fire department said one victim has been declared dead, but have not determined the gender and age. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner,...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy