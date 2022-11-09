BYRON CENTER — A new partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. will allow customers of SpartanNash Co. stores to have their groceries delivered on demand. The two companies announced the partnership today, opening up 99 of SpartanNash’s 147 stores across the Midwest to the service starting this week. That includes more than 45 of SpartanNash’s retail stores in West and eastern Michigan that operate under the Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market and VG’s Grocery brands.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO