Related
mibiz.com
D&W, Family Fare groceries available for delivery under new SpartanNash, Uber deal
BYRON CENTER — A new partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. will allow customers of SpartanNash Co. stores to have their groceries delivered on demand. The two companies announced the partnership today, opening up 99 of SpartanNash’s 147 stores across the Midwest to the service starting this week. That includes more than 45 of SpartanNash’s retail stores in West and eastern Michigan that operate under the Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market and VG’s Grocery brands.
mibiz.com
Kamps Inc. continues buying spree with strategic acquisition of Iowa pallet company
WALKER — Pallet solutions firm Kamps Inc. is making a strategic deal to acquire Newton, Iowa-based Realm Companies LLC to bolster its presence in the Midwest and expand its service capabilities. The private equity-backed Realm Companies offers a range of pallet manufacturing, pallet recovery and pallet recycling services across...
