For 1 Day Only, Save 20% on Nomad Cases, Cables and Chargers

By Jacob Krol
 3 days ago
Score a new iPhone this fall, or maybe a new Apple Watch? Or just in the mood to spruce up your current device with some sweet, new protection? You can look no further as Nomad is offering 20% off full-price, in-stock items with a code.

The best part? Well, it's part of 20 total brands that are purpose built to save folks money. And by entering the code, you can unlock that deal at Nomad as well as the other participating retailers.

You can use the code "BuiltWithPurpose" at checkout to score the 20%, but you will need to act fast. It's for one day only and wraps at the end of the day on Nov. 9. Ahead we'll share some of our favorite Nomad products.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nomad Sport Slim Band ($59.95 at Nomad)

I'm a pretty big fan of the Sport Slim Band, so much so that I rock it several days a week. It's made from a lightweight, yet durable rubber and the best part is that it sits comfortably on the wrist. It also comes in a few fresh shades like Sage and Glacier Blue.

You can save 20% on the Sport Slim Band with code "BuiltWithPurpose."

Transparent 30-Watt Power Adapter ($29.95 at Nomad)

Fast charging is all the rage when it comes to phones and watches, and Nomad is no stranger to this product type. But recently, they've put a spin on the classic charging brick.

This 30-watt power adapter uses GaN (GalliumNitride) to effectively and safely charge fast, without getting overly hot. And the casing here is see-through so you can see the tech inside. If you're shopping for someone who loves tech this holiday season, you really can't go wrong with this one.

You can save 20% on the Transparent 30-Watt Power Adapter with code "BuiltWithPurpose."

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.

TheStreet

TheStreet

