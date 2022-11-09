Read full article on original website
Related
Environmentalists Prevailed in the ‘Diesel Brothers’ Lawsuit — Get the Deets Here
Four years after a lawsuit against the Diesel Brothers was initiated in the state of Utah, David Sparks, known to fans as “Heavy D,” lost his bid to not be held liable over illegal emissions from his company’s souped-up trucks. Article continues below advertisement. The founder of...
American Pickers’ Frank Fritz has no will for $6M fortune & no contact with family as he struggles with stroke recovery
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz has no will for his $6million fortune and has had no contact with his family as he struggles with his stroke recovery. Frank, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14. The fired American Pickers star’s “longtime friend” filed an emergency appointment of temporary...
Where Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa Moving Amid House Sale?
90 Day Fiancé stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are finally saying goodbye to their house in Utah — but where are they moving to? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their future home. When Did Kalani and Asuelu List Their Utah Home For Sale?
Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days
When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Posts the First Video With Eddie After His Frightening Accident
We're so glad to see Eddie Cibrian doing well following his accident and trip to the E.R. Before Halloween, Rimes asked fans for prayers through an Instagram story that read, "Today was traumatic, but healing is happening now!" Although, there were no details on exactly how Cibrian injured himself, we're just happy to see that the couple is back to their usual light-hearted shenanigans.
New Information About ‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Health
Back in July, 59-year-old American Pickers star Frank Fritz suffered from a stroke. He was hospitalized after a friend discovered him on his floor at his Iowa home. He was in the hospital until September but is now staying at a rehabilitation center. His longtime friend has been appointed his temporary guardian and conservator because he reportedly cannot take care of himself and his finances.
Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Contestant Was 76
Roger Sexton, a contestant from the CBS reality show Survivor: The Amazon, died Oct. 26 at age 76 from Lewy Body Dementia, his family has confirmed. He passed at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. A retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Sexton was part of Season 6 of the series. Sexton quickly became the alpha on his team of men, known as the Tambaqui tribe. He was credited with leading the construction of a shelter for the group. It was not a quiet stay for Sexton, whose abrupt manner tuned off some of...
Roger Sexton, Former ‘Survivor’ Competitor, Dead at 76
Survivor alum Roger Sexton has died. The former reality TV competitor was 76, TMZ reports. Sexton, who appeared on Season 6 of Survivor, died after battling Lewy body dementia, according to his obituary, which reads, in part, that he “passed away at the home of his daughter and son-in-law on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after a valiant and courageous battle” with the disease.
These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…
Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
Gospel trailblazers the Staples Jr Singers: ‘We were singing about all the hardship and hurt’
In 1975, a group of teenage siblings in Aberdeen, Mississippi, recorded an album of gospel songs focused on toil, conflict, succour and redemption. They named themselves the Staples Jr Singers in tribute to Mavis and co, their Mississippi forebears, because “a lot of Staples songs had a meaning to them”, says Annie Caldwell (then Annie Brown). She was 14 when they released When Do We Get Paid, although the album’s title track could serve as an anthem for any adult who finds themselves overworked and under-compensated.
‘In Merry Measure’ Is the Hallmark Christmas Movie Version of 'Glee'
Romantic tension, familiar faces, yuletide vibes, picturesque filming locations — In Merry Measure has it all! The Hallmark Channel movie premieres on Friday, November 11, at 8 p.m. ET, and we’ve got the intel on the production below. Article continues below advertisement. For starters, In Merry Measure follows...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0