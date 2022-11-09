Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) surged from behind on Thursday afternoon to take a razor-thin lead in the race for Colorado’s third congressional district—and she wasted no time bragging about it. “Winning!” she tweeted as she gained nearly 400 votes on her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, with a reported 98 percent of votes tallied, according to the Associated Press. Boebert, who has made a name for herself as a gun-toting conspiracy theorist, was initially forecast to cruise to victory in an area that turned deep red after recent redistricting. Boebert grabbed national attention after defeating the district’s five-term incumbent, Scott Tipton, in a 2020 primary. She went on to spark controversy by bragging that she carries her gun around Washington and live-tweeting sensitive information on Twitter during the Capitol riot. A recount may be in the wings as she and Frisch were separated by just 0.2 percent of the vote on Thursday. In an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday, Frisch predicted that if he won, Boebert would “probably battle” the results rather than concede.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO