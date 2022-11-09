Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats projected to keep control of Senate after Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt in Nevada
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in a race that will likely allow Democrats to maintain their control of the U.S. Senate.
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
(AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 […]
Midterm elections – live: Democrats close in on Senate control with Nevada boost, after Trump candidate loss
The Democrats are closing in on control of the US Senate after receiving a massive boost in Nevada when the latest results batch dropped in Clark County on Saturday night.The newest set of results from the state’s biggest population centre has seen Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto overtake Republican Adam Laxalt by nearly 5,000 votes.On Saturday evening, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez also claimed victory over Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent in Washington state - in a win that would represent a major upset for the Democrats and more humiliation for the former president.Earlier Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won the Arizona Senate race,...
Daily Beast
Hannity Unsure Who Pushed the ‘Red Tsunami’ Rumors He Pushed
Sean Hannity is out here trying to find the guy who did this. Four days before Tuesday’s midterm elections, the Fox News star took to Twitter to promote a segment on his primetime show that featured a couple of conservative pollsters forecasting dominant GOP victories in both the House and Senate.
Daily Beast
Elections Will Be Apocalyptic Thunderdomes for a While
A spoiler alert at the end of yet another teeth-grinding, needle-watching, soul-sucking election full of pre-apocalyptic tension, with everything done now but the counting: Donald Trump is back as the anti-hero that Democrats need, hitting the same old fan-service beats to squeeze the last dollars and votes out of a steaming service reboot of a semi-nostalgic piece of worn-out and thin-to-start-with intellectual property.
Daily Beast
Trump’s Candidates Fell on Their Faces. Is This the Final Straw?
When he launched a bid for a North Carolina swing seat this year, 27-year old Republican Bo Hines had no political record, had already run in two different districts in the state, and faced five legitimate GOP primary opponents, most of whom were actually from the district they were running to represent.
Daily Beast
Allies Beg Trump to Delay 2024 Announcement After Midterm Flop
Some allies have called for Donald Trump to hold off on announcing his 2024 bid for the White House in the aftermath of the GOP’s worse than expected midterm results. Former Trump officials on Wednesday branded him a “loser” after candidates he backed buckled in key battleground states, including in Pennsylvania where Dr. Mehmet Oz—who narrowly won his Senate primary with Trump’s endorsement—lost to Democrat John Fetterman. Now some Republicans say the party needs to concentrate its efforts on Georgia, where Trump-backed Herschel Walker’s race against Sen. Raphael Walker is going to runoff, which might decide control of the Senate. “I’ll be advising him that he move his announcement until after the Georgia runoff,” said former Trump adviser Jason Miller. “Georgia needs to be the focus of every Republican in the country right now,” he said.
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race
The Democratic incumbent has been elected to represent Nevada in the U.S. Senate, according to the AP.
Daily Beast
Boebert Brags She’s ‘Winning!’ as She Takes a Small Lead in Colorado Race
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) surged from behind on Thursday afternoon to take a razor-thin lead in the race for Colorado’s third congressional district—and she wasted no time bragging about it. “Winning!” she tweeted as she gained nearly 400 votes on her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, with a reported 98 percent of votes tallied, according to the Associated Press. Boebert, who has made a name for herself as a gun-toting conspiracy theorist, was initially forecast to cruise to victory in an area that turned deep red after recent redistricting. Boebert grabbed national attention after defeating the district’s five-term incumbent, Scott Tipton, in a 2020 primary. She went on to spark controversy by bragging that she carries her gun around Washington and live-tweeting sensitive information on Twitter during the Capitol riot. A recount may be in the wings as she and Frisch were separated by just 0.2 percent of the vote on Thursday. In an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday, Frisch predicted that if he won, Boebert would “probably battle” the results rather than concede.
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez declared winner in Washington's 3rd Congressional District
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has been declared the winner of the race in Washington's 3rd Congressional District by the Associated Press.
Daily Beast
Why Trump Would Easily Crush DeSantis in Battle Today
If former President Donald Trump were to go up against popular Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the presidency today, Trump would still knock out DeSantis despite the the governor’s rise in popularity in important states over the last year. That’s according to CNN political commentator and New York Daily...
Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly urged Arizonans to let go of “conspiracies of the past” on Saturday, calling for unity a day after winning reelection to a crucial Senate seat. Arizona was central to former President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory. Kelly pressed to move past false claims of a fraudulent election that have shaped the state’s politics for the past two years. Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters, who along with most of the rest of the GOP slate was endorsed by Trump after pushing the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. “After a long election, it can be tempting to remain focused on the things that divide us,” Kelly said in a victory speech at a Mexican restaurant in Phoenix. “But we’ve seen the consequences that come when leaders refuse to accept the truth and focus more on conspiracies of the past than solving the challenges that we face today.”
Daily Beast
Donald Trump Says He Believes Arizona, Nevada Elections Are ‘Rigged’
In a shock announcement, Donald Trump told his followers late Thursday that he believes the Arizona and Nevada elections were “rigged.” In posts on his Truth Social platform, the former president bemoaned Republicans’ downbeat reaction to this week’s midterm results, for which many party critics have said Trump was largely responsible. “So sad to see Republicans attack and foolishly tarnish the results of the Midterms,” Trump wrote. “WE WON, Nancy got fired and is on her way to foreign lands, Republicans are taking over the House and, importantly, its Committees, and may very well win the Senate Majority, depending on whether or not Arizona or Nevada Elections are RIGGED (which I believe they are!)?” He later followed up in another post: “Very strange things are happening with the votes cast in Nevada and Arizona. Stay tuned!” Both Nevada and Arizona are still counting votes as of Friday, with the states’ critical Senate races yet to be called.
Daily Beast
Trump Blasts Out Racist Attack on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday morning in a racist post on his Truth Social platform. Trump—who views Youngkin as part of the Republican establishment that wants to squeeze the former president out of the GOP—suggested Youngkin’s name “sounds Chinese.”
Daily Beast
Trump Tears Into Ron DeSantis and Accuses Him of ‘Playing Games’ Over 2024
Former President Donald Trump ripped into unofficial 2024 presidential contender Ron DeSantis in a lengthy statement on Thursday evening. And Trump didn’t hold back, taking aim at the increasingly popular Florida governor over insufficient loyalty to the MAGA cause. The ex-president took countless shots at “Ron DeSanctimonious” whom he...
Comments / 0