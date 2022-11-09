ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Secretary of State suspends election deadlines due to Nicole

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
As the state prepares for Hurricane Nicole, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd has issued an emergency order suspending election deadlines for affected counties to ensure all votes are counted accurately.

Under the emergency order, Supervisors of Elections in the counties under a state of emergency will have until to noon Monday, November 14 to submit the first set of unofficial elections returns, delayed from Saturday, November 12.

The order is also in effect for counties covered by subsequent Executive Orders by Governor DeSantis.

Additionally, the deadline for voters in these counties who cast provisional ballots, and for voters to cure vote-by-mail ballots, has been pushed from 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 12.

