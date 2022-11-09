Grant Approved to Install Turf Fields at Older Schools. FREDERICK, Md. –Frederick County has been allocated $10 million in additional school construction funding, one of only six counties in Maryland to have funding set aside for their specific projects. The pass-through grants are made available through the Maryland General Assembly’s Built to Learn Act. Frederick County has been approved to use a portion of its grant to install turf fields at Brunswick, Catoctin, Tuscarora and Walkersville High Schools next summer. Once the four fields are upgraded, every high school in the County will have at least one turf field. Installation of the four turf field will cost approximately $7.8 million. The remaining $2.2 million will be applied toward the completion of Thurmont Elementary School’s limited renovation project.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO