It's officially ski season at Wrightwood's Mountain High resort!Crews worked around the clock to clear lifts and make snow for opening day this Saturday, Nov. 12 "It feels like winter again at Mountain High," said John McColly, the resort's vice president of sales & marketing." 3-4 inches of new snow fell this week and our snowmaking team has been burying the mountain ever since. This is going to be our earliest opening in the past several years." The early opening precipitated by the first round of snow is a sign of what's to come, hopefully."The mountain up there has been opening later...

WRIGHTWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO