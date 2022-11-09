Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain high opening this weekend for the start of ski season
It's officially ski season at Wrightwood's Mountain High resort!Crews worked around the clock to clear lifts and make snow for opening day this Saturday, Nov. 12 "It feels like winter again at Mountain High," said John McColly, the resort's vice president of sales & marketing." 3-4 inches of new snow fell this week and our snowmaking team has been burying the mountain ever since. This is going to be our earliest opening in the past several years." The early opening precipitated by the first round of snow is a sign of what's to come, hopefully."The mountain up there has been opening later...
Five California Locations Rank As 'Best Winter Vacation' Spots In U.S
Timeout listed the best places in the entire country to spend the season.
Yellowstone National Park Releases Stunning Photo of Rainbow Forming During Geyser Eruption
Yellowstone National Park‘s official Facebook account posted a stunning photo of a rainbow forming during a geyser eruption at the park on Tuesday morning. In the picture, a snowy hillside lined with trees serves as a the backdrop to the huge geyser spray at the left of the frame. The mist reveals a rainbow that stretches across the width of the frame. A few bystanders line the fenced-in area of the geyser to view the magnificent sight.
France 24
‘No more snow’: Climate change spells end for French ski resorts
A ski lift in the French Alpine town of Saint-Firmin was demolished at the end of October, more than 15 years after going out of business due to a lack of snow – a problem set to confront a growing number of ski resorts in the years ahead as climate changes hits hard. However, a group hope the sites can now be returned to nature, and begin sustainable, year-round tourism to replace skiing.
Video of Ice Skater on Frozen Alpine Lake in Colorado Is Breathtaking
The lake is inside Rocky Mountain National Park.
Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures
NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
activenorcal.com
Hiker Goes NUTS Watching Bear Cross Treacherous River in Yosemite National Park
When we visit the wilderness, we’re visiting the home of the vast wildlife that lives there. From birds to deer to mountain lions and squirrels, they enjoy the surroundings of the wilderness all day everyday. So when hikers see something that might seem crazy to us, it’s actually business as usual to the wildlife.
Thrillist
Winter in Yellowstone Means One Thing: Wolf-Spotting
Most people head out to the Wild West in desolate wintertime for one thing only: skiing some of the best terrain North America has to offer (we’re looking at you, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort). But what most travelers don’t realize is that Yellowstone in the wintertime is a completely different way to experience the world’s first national park. It’s snowcapped, it’s raw, and it’s full of wildlife. While the bears are busy hibernating, there’s a whole world of fuzzy critters lurking in the picturesque, frozen wonderland—and elusive gray wolves that nearly went extinct from the park in the 1920s.
First Ski Resort to Open for the Season in Canada Has People Pumped
As temperatures drop and the snow starts to fall up north, ski season is finally starting to take off. Popular ski resorts from all over the world are beginning to open for the year. The first ski resort to open for the season in Canada is also one of the country's most popular- the Sunshine Village Resort in Banff, Alberta.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Massive snow totals for the Rockies as Wisconsin gets 70s
While Wisconsin and much of the central United States experience a late-season heat wave the Rocky Mountains will get their first big snow of the season. From Montana down to Colorado areas of 2'+ of snowfall will be quite common in higher elevations. This widespread snow between Friday, Oct. 21,...
8-Year-Old Attempts to Conquer El Capitan in Yosemite National Park
Towering over Yosemite Valley, El Capitan is a 3,000-foot-tall granite monolith that attracts thousands of thrill-seeking adventurers from all over the world every year. Conquering El Cap is on just about every rock climber’s bucket list. However, summiting this Yosemite National Park wonder is no easy task. On the contrary, the beastly rock formation is among the world’s toughest climbs.
"It's an art": Snow makers active at Afton Alps ahead of Friday opener
HASTINGS, Minn. – Afton Alps is busy making snow on its hills ahead of its targeted opener next Friday.On Saturday morning, dozens of snow making machines were working to push through tens of thousands of gallons of water into artificial flakes. "It's really an art and a science," said Afton Alps Resort Operations Manager Justin Folger. "I think we see sometimes temps hit 32 degrees, and folks are like 'Oh let's fire up the snow guns', but we need to have that extended amount of time with low temps and low humidity."Folger said Saturday, close to 40 snow guns...
thetrek.co
Training Hike #3: Columbine Trail (Cheyenne Mountain)
For my third training hike I chose Columbine Trail which slices through the Cheyenne Canyon in Colorado Springs. This trail is an out and back route of 7.6mi in length, 1607ft in elevation, and is rated as “moderate” in the All Trails app. The trail is multiuse meaning hikers, horseback riders, mountain bikers, and dogs are allowed. I encountered hikers, one mountain biker, and two hikers with dogs. Average completion time is 3h 52min.
Yosemite National Park Announces End of Fire Season
Yosemite National Park experienced widespread precipitation and snow accumulation recently. This has now ended the fire season. The closure of the fire season occurs when a season ending precipitation event totals two inches or more. Helicopter 551, Yosemite’s helicopter contracted for the fire season, has now left the park. Seasonal fire personnel are completing their assignments and will soon be leaving the park, too.
Comments / 0