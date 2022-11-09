Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Wests Tigers take a home game to New Zealand in a display of gratitude towards the Warriors
The Wests Tigers have decided to take one of their home games to New Zealand in a display of gratitude for the Warriors, who made unprecedented personal sacrifices for the good of the NRL competition during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I think everyone connected to the game would agree that what...
Australia will be better for tough semi-final test, says Mal Meninga
Australia rugby league coach Mal Meninga fired a warning that the Kangaroos can get even better after they edged New Zealand 16-14 in a classic Rugby League World Cup semi-final at Elland Road.The double defending champions twice battled back from behind to reach next week’s final at Old Trafford, where they will take on the winners of Sunday’s showdown between England and Samoa.“We haven’t had a match like that for a number of years and I felt that in my experience that was one of the best Test matches I’ve been involved in,” said the vastly experienced Meninga.“I think we...
Sporting News
SA Premier Peter Malinauskas takes swipe at NRL over crowd attendance figures
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has taken a swipe at the NRL, following the news of AFL's version of Magic Round heading to the state 2023. After months of speculation, Gillon McLachlan announced a 24th round would take place next year, with nine matches to be held across four days in Adelaide and its surrounds.
Australia back in final after edging Kiwis in thriller
LEEDS, England (AP) — Australia reached another Rugby League World Cup final after holding off a valiant New Zealand in a thrilling 16-14 victory at Elland Road on Friday. The lead changed four times in an action-packed semifinal. The Kiwis, urged on by the majority of the crowd of...
Former Wallaby Digby Ioane stormed out of Australian rugby in 2013 - now his nephew Monty looms as the Wallabies' biggest challenge when he lines up for Italy in tonight's Test
The nephew of former Wallabies winger Digby Ioane is set to lace up the boots on Saturday night - but for the opposing Test nation. Monty Ioane will line up for Italy as his countryman try to take down Australia and hand the Wallabies a second consecutive loss on tour.
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 10?
Philadelphia are still undefeated, Buffalo are coming off a shock loss and Tom Brady might be back - Week 10 of the NFL season is upon us and there's plenty of action to unpack. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week here in Australia, both on Monday, on their...
BBC
Wasps no longer able to compete in Netball Super League following administration
Wasps Netball will no longer be able to compete in the Netball Super League. Wasps Holdings Limited, the holding company for Wasps men's and women's rugby teams, plus Wasps Netball, entered administration in October. The 2023 season will be contested between the remaining 10 clubs. "While we never gave up...
What time is England vs New Zealand? How to watch Women’s Rugby World Cup final online and on TV
History is on the line as England face New Zealand in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in Auckland. After five weeks, the tournament has delivered an outstanding final, with the defending champions and hosts New Zealand facing an England side who are a win away from declaring themselves as the best in the world. The Red Roses have won 30 matches in a row to reach this point, including a thrashing of Australia and then a thrilling victory over Canada in the semi-finals. England have not always been at their best during their run to the final but...
Australia into Rugby League World Cup final after epic battle with New Zealand
The semi-final saw the final score at Australia 16-14 New Zealand while Josh Addo-Carr equalled the all-time tournament record of 12 tries
Watch as Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium is dramatically transformed for England’s Rugby League World Cup semi vs Samoa
ARSENAL'S Emirates Stadium has been dramatically transformed for England's Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa. The goals at either end were changed from a rectangle to the letter H. Staff worked tirelessly to redraw the lines on the pitch and the grass was carefully inspected. England's rugby league World...
Sporting News
'Cheap and nasty' - The World Cup final complaint being made online
While the general response to the Rugby World Cup final in Auckland has been overwhelmingly positive, there’s one element of the event that has exorcised even seasoned journalists. England’s Test-record 30-match winning run came to an abrupt end after the Red Roses were beaten 34-31 by New Zealand in...
Comments / 0