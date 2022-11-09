ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Australia will be better for tough semi-final test, says Mal Meninga

Australia rugby league coach Mal Meninga fired a warning that the Kangaroos can get even better after they edged New Zealand 16-14 in a classic Rugby League World Cup semi-final at Elland Road.The double defending champions twice battled back from behind to reach next week’s final at Old Trafford, where they will take on the winners of Sunday’s showdown between England and Samoa.“We haven’t had a match like that for a number of years and I felt that in my experience that was one of the best Test matches I’ve been involved in,” said the vastly experienced Meninga.“I think we...
Sporting News

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas takes swipe at NRL over crowd attendance figures

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has taken a swipe at the NRL, following the news of AFL's version of Magic Round heading to the state 2023. After months of speculation, Gillon McLachlan announced a 24th round would take place next year, with nine matches to be held across four days in Adelaide and its surrounds.
The Associated Press

Australia back in final after edging Kiwis in thriller

LEEDS, England (AP) — Australia reached another Rugby League World Cup final after holding off a valiant New Zealand in a thrilling 16-14 victory at Elland Road on Friday. The lead changed four times in an action-packed semifinal. The Kiwis, urged on by the majority of the crowd of...
Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 10?

Philadelphia are still undefeated, Buffalo are coming off a shock loss and Tom Brady might be back - Week 10 of the NFL season is upon us and there's plenty of action to unpack. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week here in Australia, both on Monday, on their...
BBC

Wasps no longer able to compete in Netball Super League following administration

Wasps Netball will no longer be able to compete in the Netball Super League. Wasps Holdings Limited, the holding company for Wasps men's and women's rugby teams, plus Wasps Netball, entered administration in October. The 2023 season will be contested between the remaining 10 clubs. "While we never gave up...
The Independent

What time is England vs New Zealand? How to watch Women’s Rugby World Cup final online and on TV

History is on the line as England face New Zealand in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in Auckland. After five weeks, the tournament has delivered an outstanding final, with the defending champions and hosts New Zealand facing an England side who are a win away from declaring themselves as the best in the world. The Red Roses have won 30 matches in a row to reach this point, including a thrashing of Australia and then a thrilling victory over Canada in the semi-finals. England have not always been at their best during their run to the final but...
Sporting News

'Cheap and nasty' - The World Cup final complaint being made online

While the general response to the Rugby World Cup final in Auckland has been overwhelmingly positive, there’s one element of the event that has exorcised even seasoned journalists. England’s Test-record 30-match winning run came to an abrupt end after the Red Roses were beaten 34-31 by New Zealand in...

