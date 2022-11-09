Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLD-TV
Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever seen these signs around? If so, you know you’re on the right track for the best food. But this weekend you won’t need to do all the driving. That’s because The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food festival is taking place.
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, Arizona
This holiday season, why not consider new ideas of how to celebrate? There are many fun ways to enjoy this season from spending time with loved ones to attending festive events. This is how you can celebrate the holidays in Tucson, Arizona. Read to the end to see a list of great Christmas movies to watch!
Dusk Music Festival returns to Tucson
Dusk Music Festival is returning to Tucson and will be held at Jacome Plaza., starting November 11 and 12.
KOLD-TV
Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food Festival
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs. Teri Bambauer has been spreading the love to shelter cats and dogs for years.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade Returns
Tucson’s historic 4th Avenue will once again get furry, scaly, and feathery as pets of all types and sizes join their people for a one-of-kind celebration of Pima County’s animal companions on Feb. 19, 2023. In addition to hundreds of animals, the Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade...
Tucson Bikes for Change to give out over 500 free bikes
Tucson Bikes for Change will be giving out more than 500 bicycles for children in need, before the start of El Tour de Tucson.
thisistucson.com
Get permanent jewelry, from bracelets to necklaces, at this new Tucson boutique ✨
The permanent jewelry trend has made its way to Tucson and it’s here to stay, well, permanently. Local salon owner Emily Buckley brought the trend to Tucson this summer after seeing permanent jewelry go viral on social media. “I felt like it was getting really trendy on TikTok and...
KOLD-TV
Agua Caliente Park opening later this month
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Roy P. Drachman-Agua Caliente Regional Park is slated to reopen in late November, two months after a lightning strike that set hundreds of palm trees on fire forced the park to close. According to a news release from Pima County Natural Resources, Parks...
1 Person Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road just after 6 p.m. The officials reported that a woman was crossing the intersection whe she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car.
thisistucson.com
A pop-up ice skating rink is opening downtown this month ⛸
Tucson's pop-up ice skating rink is back for another holiday season. ❄️. Thanks to Pima Pain Center, the City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo, the temporary outdoor rink, dubbed Tucson Holiday Ice, will return to downtown Tucson on Sunday, Nov. 20. The rink will be up until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
KOLD-TV
Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
thisistucson.com
Our big ol' guide to gluten-free dining in Tucson
As someone whose loved ones have serious dietary restrictions, I know the frustration that can come with trying to find options that don’t feel like a compromise. While gluten-free options are the highest priority for some diners, it can feel rare for restaurants to take the same care. Many gluten-free diners become creative, favoring cuisines that use rice more than wheat, or becoming home chefs. Here at #ThisIsTucson, we want to take care of some of that legwork for you. Here’s our guide to gluten-free dining in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
United Hearts of Arizona collecting shoes, jackets to donate
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Since the holidays are right around the corner, United Hearts of Arizona is collecting donations for Pima County students in need. The group’s ninth annual Shoe and Jacket Drive is slated for Saturday, Dec. 17. This year, it will be a drive-thru event...
KOLD-TV
Missing Tucson woman found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing vulnerable Tucson woman has been found and is being reunited with her family. The Tucson Police Department said 31-year-old Bianca Diaz went missing Wednesday near RIver and Stone. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the TPD said Diaz had been found safe. Copyright 2022...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Pima Medical Institute dedicates lab to late employee
Pima Medical Institute’s flagship Tucson campus recently dedicated its Respiratory Therapy Simulation Lab to long-time employee Tammy Redasky, who died in 2020. In addition to her dedication to Pima Medical, she showed an unwavering dedication to her profession and the students whose lives she touched, according to staff. More...
azpm.org
Insects find a new home on Santa Cruz River
The new species were found near the Tangerine Rd portion of the Santa Cruz River. Conservation efforts and climate change have brought three new damselfly species to the Santa Cruz River. The new tenants include the Fiery-Eyed Dancer and two tropical species–the Cerulean Dancer and the Harkness’s Dancer. Freshwater biologist...
thisistucson.com
47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 10-13 🎈🍺🎤
'Tis the weekend for festivals, it seems. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: Dusk Music Festival returns, as does a festival in Marana offering tethered hot air balloon rides. You'll find a family festival near Vail, plus a fall festival hosted by the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market.
KOLD-TV
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s something no parent ever wants to hear. But, it was the news the Padilla family got. It happened on Monday, after a kindergartener was let out a wrong gate and able to walk home from school and left unaccounted for. Five-year-old Maddie...
KOLD-TV
Woman hit by TPD patrol car
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has been seriously injured after she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car on Thursday evening, Nov. 10. Officers said the woman was hit just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: Stacy Iveson’s pending retirement causes us to take pause and appreciate those who helped clear our path
This is the 30th installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. The Old Pueblo is crisscrossed with...
Comments / 0