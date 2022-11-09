ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDCG G105

Sam Smith Caught Filming A TikTok Right Outside Of Woman's Apartment

By Rebekah Gonzalez
WDCG G105
WDCG G105
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLYyq_0j53BB3E00
Photo: Getty Images

It may be pretty common to pass by a stranger filming a TikTok these days, but have you ever spotted a Grammy Award-winning artist filming one right outside of your place?

One TikToker happened to look outside of her apartment window to see Sam Smith filming a TikTok for their over 6 million followers . At the end of last month, Smith shared a video of them dancing on an empty street to their latest smash hit "Unholy" featuring Kim Petras . The singer was celebrating their song being used for 1 million creations on TikTok. "I love you all," they wrote to their fans.

@samsmith

1 Million creations later, I love you all 🖤 #unholyhalloween

♬ Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Just over a week later, TikTok user @okiamyasmin shared a video that showed Smith down on the street filming the video. She also added the sound of sneakers squeaking on the floor for comedic effect and captioned it, "it's too early for this."

The video quickly went viral and fans took to the comments to express their disbelief. "No way," wrote one fan. "This can't be real," another person commented. The user then posted more footage from the sighting in a separate TikTok.

As Smith continues to ride the success of "Unholy," they recently announced their new album GLORIA . Smith shared a heartfelt statement about the forthcoming album with their fans. "Dearest sailors ⚓️ I am overjoyed to announce that my fourth album is called ‘GLORIA’. It will be yours on the 27th January 2023."

The singer continued, "Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long. Only a few months now."

Comments / 0

Related
WDCG G105

Sam Smith Reveals 'Gloria' Tracklist Including Ed Sheeran Collab

Sam Smith has shared the full tracklist for their highly-anticipated new album Gloria. On Thursday night (November 10th), the singer shared the titles of the 13 tracks that will be included on their upcoming fourth studio album, including a number of high-profile collaborations. In addition to their previously released collab...
WDCG G105

Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was 'Scared To Death Of Me'

Did you know Justin Bieber and Judge Judy Sheindlin used to be neighbors? The infamous TV judge opened up about knowing Bieber in his teenage years. "He's scared to death of me," she told Access Hollywood per People. "There was a period of time before he grew up — when he was foolish, and doing foolish things." She then recalled that Bieber allegedly had his security let him know when Judge Judy was outside so he wouldn't accidentally run into her.
WDCG G105

Ryan Reynolds Addresses Rumors That Taylor Swift Is In 'Deadpool 3'

Sorry, Swifties, it looks like you'll have to wait a bit longer to see Taylor Swift enter the Marvel Universe. While at the premiere of his new holiday film Spirited, Ryan Reynolds addressed the rumors that his friend and Midnights musician would have a cameo in his upcoming film Deadpool 3, per Entertainment Tonight. Fans began to speculate that Swift could make an appearance in the movie after noticing that Reynolds' teaser for the flick was shot in the same location as Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film. He quickly shut down the rumor as just a coincidence given that it's just his home.
WDCG G105

Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Weighing 120 Pounds Before Met Gala

Kim Kardashian gave fans more insight into the convoluted process behind fitting into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the 2022 Met Gala. During Thursday's (November 10th) episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the star revealed that she had reached 118 pounds "again" and panicked when she gained an extra few pounds before the lavish event.
WDCG G105

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were 'Lovely Guests' On Low-Key Date Night

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted on a low-key date night at a restaurant in California. According to Page Six, the royal couple dined at a perfectly named restaurant in Ojai called The Dutchess. An insider told the outlet that they were "incredibly pleasant" and "really polite to the staff" throughout their date night.
OJAI, CA
WDCG G105

WDCG G105

Raleigh, NC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh #1 Hit Music Station and #1 for New Music and home to The Showgram Mornings

 https://g105.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy