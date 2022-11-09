Read full article on original website
Related
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included
England have announced their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a Manchester United trio has been selected
Cristiano Ronaldo Closing In On World Cup Record After Being Named In Portugal Squad
No player has yet scored at more than four World Cups but Ronaldo could become the first.
World Cup 2022: There’s More to Brazil’s Roster Than Neymar
Brazil heads to the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites. A look at their roster confirms why that's the case. The post World Cup 2022: There’s More to Brazil’s Roster Than Neymar appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Four-time British motorcycling champion Keith Farmer, who was won of Northern Ireland's most successful competitors in the sport, dies unexpectedly at age 35
Four-time British motorcycling champion Keith Farmer has passed away suddenly at the age of 35. Farmer was regarded as one of Northern Ireland's greatest motorcyclists ever after his dominant period in the sport through the 2010's. The Northern Irish racer won the National Superstock 600 title in 2011 and National...
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
theScore
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
prestigeonline.com
Lionel Messi Net Worth: On-field Earnings, Endorsements and Everything He Owns
Lionel Messi Net Worth: On-field Earnings, Endorsements and Everything He Owns. Lionel Messi, unarguably amongst the greatest footballers of all time, is one of the world’s richest celebrities and, in fact, the richest sportsperson by net worth. The Argentine footballer is a seven-time record winner of the prestigious Ballon...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar
Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
NBC Sports
The biggest snubs from the USMNT’s World Cup roster
The United States men’s national team is ready for Qatar. The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.
Red Sox owner John Henry emerges as possible bidder for the Commanders
Another day, another potential name entered the bidding for the Washington Commanders. Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club owner John Henry is viewed as a possible bidder for the Washington Commanders, according to Josh Kosman of the New York Post. Henry’s Fenway Sports Group recently hired Goldman Sachs and...
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
Jose Mourinho Tells "Unprofessional" Roma Player To Find New Club In January
The Roma manager was furious with somebody but he refused to say who.
NBC Sports
USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar
Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
Sporting News
England Squad World Cup 2022: Players who missed out on Gareth Southgate's selections for Qatar
Gareth Southgate's England squad reveal for the 2022 World Cup had Three Lions fans on the edge of their seats as the countdown to Qatar continues. The former defender found himself with a string of key decisions to make on his final 26-man panel, with elation for those picked, and disappointment for those missing out.
ESPN
No days off, Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays down law to players before World Cup
Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to be available for Manchester United's last game before the World Cup and insisted his international players will not get the weekend off before the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo missed United's 4-2 League Cup win against Aston Villa on Thursday with...
SB Nation
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
Yardbarker
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
Comments / 0