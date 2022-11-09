ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Daily Mail

Four-time British motorcycling champion Keith Farmer, who was won of Northern Ireland's most successful competitors in the sport, dies unexpectedly at age 35

Four-time British motorcycling champion Keith Farmer has passed away suddenly at the age of 35. Farmer was regarded as one of Northern Ireland's greatest motorcyclists ever after his dominant period in the sport through the 2010's. The Northern Irish racer won the National Superstock 600 title in 2011 and National...
theScore

Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
prestigeonline.com

Lionel Messi Net Worth: On-field Earnings, Endorsements and Everything He Owns

Lionel Messi Net Worth: On-field Earnings, Endorsements and Everything He Owns. Lionel Messi, unarguably amongst the greatest footballers of all time, is one of the world’s richest celebrities and, in fact, the richest sportsperson by net worth. The Argentine footballer is a seven-time record winner of the prestigious Ballon...
ng-sportingnews.com

Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar

Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
NBC Sports

The biggest snubs from the USMNT’s World Cup roster

The United States men’s national team is ready for Qatar. The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.
NBC Sports

USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar

Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
SB Nation

Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
Yardbarker

La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad

Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.

