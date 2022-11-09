ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anonymous person finds $2,500 in lost wallet, turns it in to Wyandotte police – What would you do?

By Wwj Newsroom
WYANDOTTE (WWJ) – Police in Wyandotte are praising a person who found a wallet with a small fortune inside and turned it in to police.

Officials said in a Facebook post on Tuesday someone found a wallet with more than $2,500 in cash inside it and dropped it off to the police department so it could be returned to its rightful owner.

The person who found it wished to stay anonymous, police said.

Official’s didn’t say where the wallet was found.

Police asked in the Facebook post, “What would you do if you found a wallet with over $2,500 cash inside?”

People in the comments for the most part said they would do the same thing and also praised the anonymous person.

Wyandotte police ended their post by saying “THERE ARE STILL SOME GREAT PEOPLE OUT THERE!!!!”

Elizabeth M Ciaglo
3d ago

It is truly a good example when the person who found the wallet and gave it to the W.P.D., to return to it's rightful owner, left and the imprint on all of us, with the sayings, "Honesty Is The Best Policy," sharing, 🕊️peace, 💖 love, n 😇👼 kindness👍🌞😉

