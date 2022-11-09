Humane Society of Scott County at capacity; waives some adoption fees

The Humane Society of Scott County is at capacity and they need your help!

They are currently at Crisis Capacity, and they have many more animals than kennels. As a result, they are completely waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 40 pounds and all cats over five pounds.

They have over 90 animals available for adoption, so if you’ve ever thought about adding a furry friend to the family, now is the perfect time to adopt! For more information on adoption and to see some of the animals up for adoption, click here .

