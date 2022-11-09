ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Sam Smith Caught Filming A TikTok Right Outside Of Woman's Apartment

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KZHT 97.1 ZHT
KZHT 97.1 ZHT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLYyq_0j53Ap1Z00
Photo: Getty Images

It may be pretty common to pass by a stranger filming a TikTok these days, but have you ever spotted a Grammy Award-winning artist filming one right outside of your place?

One TikToker happened to look outside of her apartment window to see Sam Smith filming a TikTok for their over 6 million followers . At the end of last month, Smith shared a video of them dancing on an empty street to their latest smash hit "Unholy" featuring Kim Petras . The singer was celebrating their song being used for 1 million creations on TikTok. "I love you all," they wrote to their fans.

@samsmith

1 Million creations later, I love you all 🖤 #unholyhalloween

♬ Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Just over a week later, TikTok user @okiamyasmin shared a video that showed Smith down on the street filming the video. She also added the sound of sneakers squeaking on the floor for comedic effect and captioned it, "it's too early for this."

The video quickly went viral and fans took to the comments to express their disbelief. "No way," wrote one fan. "This can't be real," another person commented. The user then posted more footage from the sighting in a separate TikTok.

As Smith continues to ride the success of "Unholy," they recently announced their new album GLORIA . Smith shared a heartfelt statement about the forthcoming album with their fans. "Dearest sailors ⚓️ I am overjoyed to announce that my fourth album is called ‘GLORIA’. It will be yours on the 27th January 2023."

The singer continued, "Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long. Only a few months now."

Comments / 0

Related
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Quavo, Offset & Drake Memorialize Takeoff At Heartbreaking Funeral Service

It was a sad day in Hip-Hop as one-third of the Migos was laid to rest in his hometown. On Friday, November 11, Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Drake, their celebrity friends and hundreds of fans gathered at the State Farm Arena to attend Takeoff’s funeral. After Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church delivered the Eulogy, there were touching performances from Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage, Chloe Bailey, and the New Mercies Choir. During the beautiful service, Quavious “Quavo” Marshall, Kiari “Offset” Cephus, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Kevin “Coach K” Lee all took turns speaking about the late rapper, who was born Kirsnik Khari Ball.
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak Peek Spoof

Back from a commercial break, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to address the audience and asked if they were watching House of the Dragon before introducing a spoof sneak peek of the HBO series. “I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love the new show,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit with the old time accents, it’s a little jarring like where are these people from.” Chappelle then says that Lorne Michaels...
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Salt Lake City, UT
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

Salt Lake's #1 hit music station and #1 for new music!

 https://971zht.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy